Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 To Be Held On December 2, Results On December 3; BMC Election Dates Not Announced

Mumbai: The State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on November 4 announced the dates for the long-awaited Maharashtra Polls 2025. While addressing the press conference, the SEC said that the local body polls will be held on December 2, while the counting of votes will be held on December 3.

According to the SEC, polls dates were announced for all local bodies , except for the 29 municipal corporations. The dates were announced for 246 Nagar Parishads and 42 Nagar Panchayats. The nomination process for the polls will begin on November 10.

The high-stakes polls will be against the ruling Mahayuti consisting of BJP, Shinde's Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP vs the Mahayuti (consisting of UBT Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP and Congress). In addition to this, MNS is also set to join hands with the MVA for the polls. For the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, there are one crore sixty lakh voters and 13,155 polling stations.

Details On Number Of Voters

Voting will be held to elect 6,859 members and 288 presidents in these local self-government bodies, Waghmare said. The number of eligible voters in these elections is 1.7 crore, he said, adding there will be 13,355 polling centres.

Polling will be held using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), he said. The last day to file nominations is November 17 and scrutiny will be conducted on November 18, he said. November 21 is the deadline to withdraw nominations, he added.

The polling will be held as per the electoral rolls of October 31, Waghmare added.

BMC Elections Dates Not Announced: When Were The Last BMC Elections Held?

The last BMC elections were held in 2017 and since then, the elections were not been held. In 2017, the elections were held in a single held on February 21 while results were announced on February 23.

Who won the last BMC Elections in 2017?

Off all the 227 seats, the United Shiv Sena won 84 seats while BJP won 82 seats. Both parties were in alliance during that time. The Congress had won 31 seats while the united NCP secured 13 seats. Raj Thackeray's MNS had won 7 seats.