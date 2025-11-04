BMC Elections 2025 Dates Likely To Be Announced Today; Here's What To Expect

BMC Elections 2025 Dates Likely To Be Announced Today | File Photo

Mumbai: After a long wait, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expected to announce the polls dates today, November 4. The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) during a press conference is likely to unveil the detailed polling schedule for municipal corporations, councils, nagar panchayats, zilla parishads, and panchayat samitis across the state.

When are the elections expected?

In September this year, Supreme Court had directed to hold all pending local body elections before January 31, 2026.

Reports have also stated that the local body elections are likely to be held in three phases. In the first phase, 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats are likely to be held by late November. The second phase would include zilla parishads and panchayat samitis while the final will feature elections for municipal corporations including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane and Nashik.

This election cycle will be one of the most extensive civic exercises in recent years, covering 289 municipal councils, 32 zilla parishads, 331 panchayat samitis, and 29 municipal corporations.

When Were The Last BMC Elections Held?

The last BMC elections were held in 2017 and since then the elections were not held. In 2017, the elections were held in a single held on February 21 while results were announced on February 23.

Who won the last BMC Elections in 2017?

Off all the 227 seats, the United Shiv Sena won 84 seats while BJP won 82 seats. Both the paties were in alliance duing that time. The Congress had won 31 seats while the united NCP secured 13 seats. Raj Thackeray's MNS had won 7 seats.

Mahayuti vs MVA: How Political Scenario Changed After Last BMC Polls

In 2017, the Shiv Sena and the BJP were in alliance, but the state saw a massive political change in scenario. With both the alliance part ways, the Shiv Sena and NCP too got divided in to two political parties. This came after Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar rebelled against Shiv Sena and NCP respectively. Shinde's rebellion also led to the fall of rulling MVA in 2022 after which Mahayuti came to power.

Allegations Of Voter List Irregularities

The upcoming high stakes polls will be a key political test for all major parties in Maharashtra, including the Mahayuti consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and Maha Vikas Agadi which includes NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT). There are also speculations that Raj Thackeray will be joining hands with MVA for the local body polls.

In addition to this, the opposition have also spoken on voter list irregularities, saying that the polls should be held after the electoral rolls are cleaned up.

Recently on November 1, the MNS along with MNS chief Raj Thackeray held Satyacha Morcha in Mumbai to protest march against the alleged irregularities in the voters list.

