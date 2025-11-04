Palghar Tragedy: Couple In Live-In Relationship Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Fourth Floor In Nallasopara

Couple in Live-In Relationship Dies by Suicide After Jumping from Fourth Floor in Nallasopara | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra: A couple in a live-in relationship allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of a residential building in Nallasopara, Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

Incident Occurred in Early Hours of Sunday

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, October 2, in Hanuman Nagar, Nallasopara East. The deceased were identified as Deepak Jogadia (35) and Kanchan Solanki (35), who had been living together in Sai Mahima Building, Sai City Complex, for some time, officials said.

Residents Alert Police After Tragic Discovery

Residents of the building alerted police after hearing a loud noise and finding the couple lying in a pool of blood near the premises. The duo was rushed to a nearby municipal hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

No Suicide Note Found; Probe Underway

Police said no suicide note was found at the spot, and the cause behind the extreme step remains unknown. Preliminary reports suggest the two may have jumped from the window of their fourth-floor apartment.

Police Register Accidental Death Report

“There is no suspicion or complaint from the families at this stage. We have registered an accidental death report and are conducting further inquiries,” said a senior official. He confirmed that all possible angles—including personal, financial, and relationship-related issues—are being investigated.

Post-mortem Conducted; Investigation Continues

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

