Palghar Tragedy: 2 Minor Students Found Dead In Suspected Suicide At Wada Ashram School; Police Investigation Underway

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a shocking incident, two minor students of an aided secondary Ashram school in Wada taluka, allegedly committed suicide by hanging late Wednesday night. The tragic deaths have sent shockwaves among students and created panic in the local community.

Incident Details

The incident occurred between 12:30 am and 1 am on October 8, 2025. The bodies of the two students were found hanging from a tree within the school premises.

The deceased were aged 14 and 15 years and were studying in Class 9 and 10 respectively. Both belonged to the same village in Mokhada. The exact reason behind their suicides remains unclear.

Following the incident, Wada police registered an accidental death case and launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

About the School and Discovery of the Incident

The school, functions under the Ambiste division in Bhiwandi and caters to nearly 520 students from remote areas across Palghar and Thane districts. According to the school principal, both students had been studying at the school since grade one and were reportedly performing well academically.

According to reports, after the regular dinner at 7:30 pm, all students went to sleep in the hostel. Around 1:30 am, the security guard noticed both students hanging from a tree behind the school and in front of the hostel using nylon ropes.

He immediately informed the principal and the school administrator. The school authorities then alerted the local sarpanch, police patil, Wada police, and the parents of the deceased students.

Police Action and Investigation

Police officials, including Wada Police Sub-Inspector Rajkumar Mundhe and Police Constable Dilesh Bhadange, reached the site around 2:15 am and conducted a preliminary investigation. The bodies were sent for post-mortem to Wada Rural Hospital at 5:30 am.

The parents of the deceased, devastated by the loss, visited the school on Thursday morning around 11 am to seek information about the incident. Police have confirmed that no suicide note was found at the scene, although a mobile phone belonging to one of the students was recovered and taken for investigation.

Further investigation is underway.

