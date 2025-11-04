 Mumbai News: Chembur School Denies Entry To Students Over Mehndi On Hands; Maha Education Department Initiates Inquiry
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Chembur School Denies Entry To Students Over Mehndi On Hands; Maha Education Department Initiates Inquiry

Mumbai News: Chembur School Denies Entry To Students Over Mehndi On Hands; Maha Education Department Initiates Inquiry

Calling the school's action as discriminatory and unfair, the parents submitted a written complaint to the Maharashtra Education Department.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: About 10-15 students studying at Chemburs's St Anthony Girls High School were denied entry to their classes for wearing mehndi on their hands. Calling the school's action as discriminatory and unfair, the parents of these students have submitted a written complaint to the Maharashtra State Education Department.

Schools Denies Allegations Of 'Discrimination'

According to a report by India TV, the authorities at St Anthony Girls High School have denied these allegations of 'discrimination'. The authorities added that the girls were only asked to follow the rules and were not singled out or treated unfairly.

Read Also
Mumbai Police Rescue 60-Year-Old Man Attempting Suicide From 22nd Floor In Malad
article-image

Maha Education Department Issues Inquiry

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Clear Salary Arrears In Installments From December; Relief For 90,000 Employees
Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Clear Salary Arrears In Installments From December; Relief For 90,000 Employees
PIB Fact Check: Viral Video Of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Claiming 'Saffronisation' Of Indian Army Is Fake, AI-Generated Clip Circulating Online
PIB Fact Check: Viral Video Of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Claiming 'Saffronisation' Of Indian Army Is Fake, AI-Generated Clip Circulating Online
Mumbai News: Cyber Police Issue Alert On Online Rental Scam; Citizens Warned Against Fake Property Listings
Mumbai News: Cyber Police Issue Alert On Online Rental Scam; Citizens Warned Against Fake Property Listings
Haris Rauf Banned: ICC Suspends Pakistan Pacer For 2 Matches After Making Controversial Gestures During IND vs PAK Asia Cup Clash
Haris Rauf Banned: ICC Suspends Pakistan Pacer For 2 Matches After Making Controversial Gestures During IND vs PAK Asia Cup Clash

After the written complaint by the parents, the daily stated that the Education Department issued a notice to the school administration, instructing them to respond by December 4. In addition to this, an inquiry has also been initiated on this and a detailed report from the school has been requested.

Read Also
Palghar Tragedy: Couple In Live-In Relationship Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Fourth Floor In...
article-image

Meanhwile, this year in October, a massive hijab row errupted when St. Rita’s Public School in Kochi's Palluruthy allegedly denied the student entry to the classroom for wearing a headscarf. The incident triggered protests and drew widespread public attention, prompting an urgent government intervention. However, the school management strongly denied allegations that the student was barred from the class for wearing a hijab, calling the report submitted to the authorities “factually incorrect”.

Earlier this year, 16 students were allegedly denied entry into Thane's Vasant Vihar High School and Junior College due to delayed payment of school fees while in another incident, around 350 students at Thane's Little Flower School faced exam restrictions due to unpaid fees.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Cyber Police Issue Alert On Online Rental Scam; Citizens Warned Against Fake Property...

Mumbai News: Cyber Police Issue Alert On Online Rental Scam; Citizens Warned Against Fake Property...

ED Raids Varanium Cloud In ₹40-Crore IPO-Linked Money Laundering Probe; Unearths 150 Shell Firms,...

ED Raids Varanium Cloud In ₹40-Crore IPO-Linked Money Laundering Probe; Unearths 150 Shell Firms,...

Mumbai News: Chembur School Denies Entry To Students Over Mehndi On Hands; Maha Education Department...

Mumbai News: Chembur School Denies Entry To Students Over Mehndi On Hands; Maha Education Department...

Bombay High Court Quashes Order Directing Confidential Documents To 26/11 Accused Abu Jundal

Bombay High Court Quashes Order Directing Confidential Documents To 26/11 Accused Abu Jundal

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Holds District-Level Meetings, Urges NCP Leaders To Strengthen...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Holds District-Level Meetings, Urges NCP Leaders To Strengthen...