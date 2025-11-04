Mumbai Police Rescue 60-Year-Old Man Attempting Suicide From 22nd Floor In Malad | File

Mumbai, November 4: In a timely and coordinated operation, the Kurar Police in Mumbai prevented a major tragedy by rescuing a 60-year-old man who was attempting to jump from the 22nd floor of a residential building.

Receiving information about a 60-year-old man attempting to jump from the 22nd floor, @Kurar_PS officials immediately rushed to the spot.



The quick-thinking officers acted immediately upon receiving information about the distress call, showcasing the Mumbai Police’s commitment to protecting lives beyond law enforcement duties.

Swift Response by Kurar Police and Fire Brigade

As per a post shared by Mumbai Police on their official handle on X, officials from the Kurar Police Station rushed to the scene soon after receiving the alert.

Recognising the urgency, the police sought assistance from the Fire Brigade, who quickly arrived with rescue equipment. Together, they managed to reach the man and safely bring him down before any harm could occur.

Man Safely Rescued and Taken for Counselling

After being rescued, the 60-year-old man was taken to the Kurar Police Station, where he was provided immediate counselling and emotional support. Authorities ensured he was safe and received the necessary care following the traumatic incident.

The Mumbai Police continue to emphasise the importance of mental health awareness and urge citizens to seek help during emotional distress, reminding everyone that timely intervention can save lives.