Maharashtra Resident Doctors Call Off Statewide Strike After CM Devendra Fadnavis Promises SIT Probe And Safety Reforms

Mumbai: The Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (Central MARD) and BMC MARD have officially called off their two-day statewide strike following a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sahayadri Guest House, Mumbai.

The decision came after the Chief Minister provided an oral assurance addressing the major concerns raised in connection with the death of a young woman medical officer from Phaltan, Satara.

Resident Doctors’ Demands and Protest Actions

For the past three days, resident doctors from all government and municipal medical colleges across Maharashtra had been on strike, keeping only emergency services functional.

The agitation was launched to demand justice for Dr. Munde and to press for stronger safety and accountability mechanisms for resident doctors across the state.

Government Assurances and SIT Formation

During the high-level meeting, attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, and Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, Vice Chancellor and Director of DMER, several key decisions were taken. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired judge will be constituted to conduct an impartial probe into the Dr. Sampada Munde case.

The attendance of resident doctors during the two-day strike will be treated as ‘on duty’, ensuring no academic or administrative penalties. The government has also assured that there will be no financial deductions for resident doctors from municipal and government colleges.

Mental Harassment to Be Included Under Doctors’ Protection Act

Additionally, a proposal will be brought before the state government to include mental harassment under the provisions of the Doctors’ Protection Act. A state-level committee will also be formed to address issues of doctor safety and ethical administration.

The committee will include senior officials from the Medical Education and Health departments, the Home Department, concerned Deans, and representatives of UG and PG students.

Central MARD Welcomes Positive Government Response

Dr. Sachin Patil, President of Central MARD, said, “We appreciate the Chief Minister’s positive approach and commitment to resolving our demands in a time-bound manner. This decision restores confidence among resident doctors that their concerns are being heard at the highest level.”

Public Hospitals Maintained Essential Services During Strike

Meanwhile on day 2 of the strike, despite reduced manpower, public hospitals managed to sustain essential healthcare services. According to Dr. Neelam Andrade, Director of Major Civic Hospitals and Acting Dean of Cooper Hospital, KEM Hospital recorded around 71% attendance with 256 doctors and other staff joining the strike, yet over 3,200 OPD patients were treated. At BYL Nair Hospital, 177 doctors and staff participated in the protest, while the OPD handled more than 1,000 patients.

Resident Doctors Resume Duties Statewide

With the government’s assurance to fulfill the demands in a time-bound manner, Central MARD and BMC MARD have officially called off the strike, and all resident doctors have resumed duties with immediate effect.

