 Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Holds District-Level Meetings, Urges NCP Leaders To Strengthen Grassroots Connect
Elections to various local bodies in the state, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, have to be completed by January 2026.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 07:29 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar on Tuesday continued his series of district and block-level review meetings, urging party representatives to connect with the people and prepare local plans.

Pawar met leaders from Dhule, Nandurbar, Raigad, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts in Worli.

A similar exercise was held on Monday for the Marathwada region.

The discussions during the meeting focused on strengthening organisational coordination, assessing local challenges and enhancing communication between the state and district units.

Urging party cadres to stay connected with the people, Pawar said, "I want every district committee to start working on the ground, meet people, build connections, and prepare their own local plans. Voters today are smart; they vote based on candidates, not caste or alliances." He termed the Opposition's claims of 'vote theft' baseless and said it reflected their lack of agenda.

NCP leader Sunil Tatkare said that the party is in a strong position to occupy the political space left by a weak Congress.

"Our participation in the government is delivering visible results across sectors. Every section of society is benefiting, and we must communicate this effectively to the voters," he said.

The district-level meetings are part of the NCP's ongoing exercise to ensure accountability, unity, and efficient decision-making.

The party aims to strengthen its grassroots network, nurture young leadership and continue its focus on inclusive development guided by progressive values, a party statement issued after the meeting said.

