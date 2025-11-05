FPJ Exclusive: Lithium-6 Nuclear Reactor Placed For Sale On Grey Market; BARC Impostors Tried To Pitch Fusion Design To Iran

Akhtar Hussain Qutubuddin Ahmed alias Alexander Palmer | File Photo

Mumbai: The lithium-6–based nuclear fusion reactor technology was offered for sale on the international grey market by two individuals, Akhtar Hussain Qutbuddin Ahmed (60) and his brother Adil Husaini (59), who have been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Delhi Special Cell for allegedly impersonating scientists from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Trombay. Both the accused are from Jamshedpur with fake degrees in nuclear engineering.

Investigation by security agencies revealed that the accused had used virtual private networks (VPNs), and and encrypted channels to circulate classified lithium-6–based fusion reactor designs involving neutron absorption, tritium breeding, and plasma confinement. They covertly contacted foreign research groups, offering blueprints and simulation codes as part of a claimed breakthrough in controlled thermonuclear fusion. The probe revealed they exploited underground scientific exchange forums and encrypted broker networks to grey market this sensitive technology to foreign entities under the guise of academic or research collaboration, thereby masking an illicit technology transfer operation.

Statements of the accused persons accessed by The Free Press Journal (FPJ) revealed that the accused extensively used advanced scientific terminology related to nuclear reactor physics, isotope chemistry, and reactor-based energy generation, reflecting a deliberate attempt by the suspects to project technical authenticity and reinforce the credibility of their claims. Officials confirmed that the scientific complexity and precision of their references were so intricate that investigators had to seek assistance from plasma physics and nuclear engineering experts to interpret and verify the suspects’ claims accurately.

During interrogation, Akhtar Hussain reportedly admitted that he and his brother had shared portions of the lithium-6–based fusion reactor design with Iranian government–affiliated nuclear scientist research panels, some of which are believed to function under direct state sponsorship. The duo allegedly made multiple visits to the Iranian embassies in India and Dubai before traveling to Tehran in March–April 2025. According to their statements, the accused claimed that an Iranian diplomat they met in Mumbai was convinced of their authenticity after the accused presented their fabricated credentials, detailed operational charts, and reactor specifications while posing as senior BARC researchers. Acting on this deception, the diplomat is believed to have facilitated their interaction with members of a government-supported nuclear research consortium in Tehran, where the accused presented their purported reactor blueprint.

According to their recorded statements, the accused told Iranian nuclear experts that they had successfully developed and tested a lithium-6–based fusion reactor prototype, describing it as a “technological breakthrough” in controlled thermonuclear engineering. They allegedly claimed the reactor’s design featured automatic plasma–wall interaction control and self-regulated thermal equilibrium management within the fusion chamber, both key parameters for maintaining structural integrity during sustained high-energy plasma confinement.

The suspects further asserted that lithium 6 functioned as a neutron-absorbing and tritium-breeding isotope, enabling sustained deuterium–tritium fusion reactions within their proposed reactor system. Their blueprint was said to incorporate an adaptive plasma control interface capable of regulating neutron flux density and thermal dissipation through automated feedback mechanisms. However, experts engaged by the investigating agency, confirmed that the described model was entirely theoretical, lacking empirical validation, prototype fabrication, or operational demonstration in any recognized thermonuclear research facility or reactor complex worldwide.

Further analysis of their statements revealed that during interactions with the Iranian government–linked nuclear research panels, the accused also claimed to have experimented with a lithium-7–based fusion reactor prototype. They admitted the attempt had failed, attributing the outcome to plasma heating anomalies. The accused asserted that lithium-7, though more naturally abundant, is less effective for tritium breeding due to its lower neutron absorption cross-section compared to lithium-6. They cited “plasma heating failures” as the primary reason for the isotope’s inconsistency.

Subject-specific experts engaged by the investigating agencies concluded that the duo deliberately combined authentic nuclear terminologies, including isotopic references and plasma confinement principles, with fabricated experimental claims to construct a false narrative of scientific legitimacy. The intent, officials suspect, was to mislead foreign interlocutors and establish credibility for illicit technology transfer.

Experts further emphasized that no existing research laboratory or fusion test facility worldwide possesses the infrastructural capability, reactor-grade material precision, or plasma control fidelity necessary to design, construct, or operationalize a nuclear reactor of such complexity and refinement.

According to statements recorded by investigating agencies, they exhibit a comprehensive understanding of nuclear reactor physics and are well-versed in the advanced principles of fusion reactor dynamics. They shared even the most minute operational details of nuclear reactors, allegedly using these technical insights to project their scientific expertise.

