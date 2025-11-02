Mumbai: Fake BARC Scientist And Brother Received Massive Foreign Funding For Sensitive Nuclear Information, Reveals Crime Branch | FPJ Image

Mumbai: In a startling revelation, the Mumbai Crime Branch has uncovered that Akhtar Husaini, the fake Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) scientist arrested from Versova’s Yari Road, and his brother Adil Husaini, arrested in Delhi, allegedly received massive foreign funding in exchange for sensitive nuclear information.

Foreign Funds from Multiple Countries

According to sources, the investigation has revealed that the Husaini brothers received crores of rupees from the United States, Iran, and Iraq directly into their bank accounts. The funds were reportedly paid in return for classified details from BARC and other nuclear research facilities.

Investigators now suspect that the brothers were involved in espionage activities, and concrete evidence is being gathered to support these claims.

Fake Nuclear Site Photos Sent to U.S. Contacts

It has also emerged that Akhtar allegedly provided information and photographs of what he claimed to be an Iranian nuclear site to his U.S. contacts, for which he received large payments. However, upon verification, U.S. agencies found that the images were not of a nuclear site but of a tourist location.

Investigators have also found leads suggesting that Akhtar maintained contact with individuals in Pakistan, raising further concerns about possible cross-border links.

Foreign Funding Since 1995

Crime Branch sources revealed that the brothers had been receiving foreign funds since 1995. Initially, they were paid in lakhs for allegedly providing secret blueprints of BARC and other nuclear plants, but after 2000–2001, the funding increased to crores.

Investigators also discovered that many of the bank accounts through which the funds were routed had already been closed by the accused.

Bank Account Traced, Records Sought

A senior Crime Branch officer confirmed that a private bank account belonging to Akhtar Husaini has been traced. The branch has formally requested transaction details from the bank to determine the exact amount of foreign funding received. Efforts are also underway to retrieve records of the closed accounts to establish a clear money trail.

Fake Documents and Possible ISI Links

Further investigation revealed that, under Adil’s instructions, another accused, Munazir Khan, created multiple fake identity documents, which were stored on his laptop. The purpose behind these forged documents is currently under scrutiny.

The Crime Branch also suspects that Akhtar, like his brother Adil, may have visited Pakistan and could have links with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). However, concrete evidence is still being gathered.

Mumbai investigators are now preparing to coordinate with the Delhi Police Special Cell to cross-examine both brothers and verify details obtained during interrogation.