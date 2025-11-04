Mumbai: BMC Appoints Full-Time New Ward Officers For Goregaon & Borivali Areas | File Photo

Mumbai: Following the appointment of four Assistant Municipal Commissioners, also known as ward officers, across four administrative wards last month, the BMC has now appointed ward officers for the P/South and R/Central wards, which cover the Goregaon and Borivali areas, respectively. Until now the executive engineers had been placed in charge of these wards as the ward officer posts remained vacant in 14 administrative wards.

On Monday, the BMC administration issued a circular announcing the appointment of two ward officers — Aniruddha Kulkarni for P/South and Praful Tambe for R/Central. Both appointments were made following the recommendations of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). With these inductions, only two wards are yet to have ward officers in place, a senior civic official said. Earlier, on October 3, the BMC appointed full-time ward officers in B (Dongri), C (Marine Lines), F/South (Parel), and R/South (Kandivali) wards.

In June 2021, the BMC had announced recruitment for 14 ward officer posts. After exams and document verification, the final list was prepared, but legal petitions filed by disqualified candidates stalled the process for over two years. The Supreme Court later permitted the BMC to appoint the shortlisted candidates. Despite the order, further delays led to a contempt petition. The MPSC eventually released the list, appointment letters were issued in November 2024, and training was completed last month.

During the interim period, senior engineers handled ward responsibilities without formal administrative training, raising concerns about delays and weakened oversight in civic functioning.

