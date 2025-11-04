 Bombay High Court Grants Bail To 65-Year-Old Accused In 2011 Mumbai Triple Blasts Case
The Bombay High Court granted bail to 65-year-old Kafeel Ahmed Ayub, arrested in 2012 for the July 13, 2011 Mumbai triple blasts that killed 27 and injured 127. Ayub, in custody for 13 years, was granted bail on a surety of ₹1 lakh. His plea argued prolonged detention, pending trial, and lack of evidence beyond a disputed confession.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court Grants Bail To 65-Year-Old Accused In 2011 Mumbai Triple Blasts Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Kafeel Ahmed Mohammed Ayub, 65, who was arrested thirteen years ago in connection with the July 13, 2011 triple blasts case that killed 27 persons and injured 127. 

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and RR Bhonsale granted bail to Ayub on a surety of Rs one lakh. A detailed order copy is awaited. At present, he is lodged at the Mumbai Central prison. 

Ayub had approached the  HC after his bail plea was rejected by the special court in 2022. 

Ayub, a resident of Bihar, was arrested in February 2012 and has been in custody since then. 

On July 13, 2011, Mumbai was rocked by three blasts — at Zaveri Bazaar, Opera House and near a school in Dadar Kabutarkhana close to the railway station — in a span on 10 minutes. 

The probe  was handed over to the state Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) police. It alleged that terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM) had orchestrated the blasts and the main conspirator was its founder Yasin Bhatkal. Eleven persons are facing trial in the case. 

According to the ATS, Ayub and the other accused in the case were indoctrinating Muslim youths to carry out terror acts at the behest of IM. It further claimed that Ayub was in close contact with Yasin Bhatkal, who is alleged to be the main conspirator, and is still absconding. 

Ayub’s advocate Mubin Solkar argued that Ayub has been languishing in jail for over a decade. The prosecution has said it would examine 800 witnesses, and not a single witness has been examined yet, his plea contended. 

His plea claimed that he is innocent and implicated in the case. Moreover, the prosecution has no evidence against him except his own confession which he said was not given voluntarily. 

