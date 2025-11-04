Satara Suicide Case: Over 35,000 Doctors Protest Demanding For Immediate Safety Laws Against Harassment & Workplace Abuse

Representational Image | ANI

Mumbai: More than 8,000 male doctors across Maharashtra have gone on strike demanding justice for the woman doctor from Satara who died by suicide. The strike has severely affected outpatient department services at several BMC hospitals and government medical colleges in the state.

In total, around 35,000 doctors, including both male and female resident doctors affiliated with the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), have joined the protest. They are urging the state government to take immediate action and implement a safety law to protect medical professionals from harassment and workplace abuse.

Dr Amar Agame, General Secretary of BMC WARD, said that resident doctors are not following the regular hospital schedule. Only a few elective services are functioning while routine and laboratory services have been suspended.

However, emergency services including ICU, MICU, PICU, casualty services, emergency labs, and blood banks remain fully operational to ensure that critical patients are not affected.

Dr Agame said that the association has already submitted its demands to the government on October 25. He added that the strike will continue until the government holds a meeting and provides a concrete response. If no action is taken, the protest could intensify in the coming days.

The strike comes in the wake of the death of a woman doctor from Satara who was found dead in a hotel room. A message written on her hand named a police officer and two others. Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne and Prashant Bankar have been arrested on charges of rape and abetment to suicide. Badne has been suspended and was remanded to police custody until October 30.

