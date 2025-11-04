 Maharashtra: Resident Doctors Suspend Non-Emergency Services Over Satara Doctor's Suicide Case
Resident doctors across Maharashtra suspended non-emergency duties from Monday, demanding justice for a woman doctor who allegedly died by suicide in Satara after sexual and mental harassment by two individuals, including a police officer. They vowed to continue the strike until a written assurance is received, while IMA warned of a statewide health services shutdown from November 14.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Resident Doctors Suspend Non-Emergency Services Over Satara Doctor's Suicide Case | Sourced

Mumbai: Resident doctors across the state suspended non-emergency duties from Monday onwards, demanding justice for the woman doctor, who is said to have ended her life in Satara, due to alleged sexual and mental harassment at the hands of two, including a police personnel.

The doctors said they will not hold the OPD services until they receive a written assurance from the state. Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association has warned that if there is no “satisfactory response”, there will be a total withdrawal of health services across Maharashtra, starting November 14.

The doctors held rallies and candlelight vigils, while continuing emergency and elective care. Dr Neelam Andrade, director of major civic hospitals and acting dean of Cooper Hospital, said the OPD, IPD and emergency services remained unaffected.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

