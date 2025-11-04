Fresh Twist In Powai Hostage Case: DCP Datta Nalawade Reached Out To Former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar For Mediation | File Pic

Mumbai: In a fresh twist, it has come to light that deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Datta Nalawade had contacted former education minister Deepak Kesarkar, seeking his help to negotiate with Rohit Arya on October 30 when he had taken 17 children hostage. “If the crime branch summons me for a statement, I will cooperate with the probe,” Kesarkar told this newspaper.

According to police sources, the DCP made the call around 2 pm and requested Kesarkar to speak with the hostage-taker, calm him down and secure the kids' safe release. However, Kesarkar reportedly avoided a direct conversation with Arya, instead suggesting that Arya's claim of pending dues could be settled in tandem with the department concerned. When contacted by the Free Press Journal, Kesarkar confirmed receiving a call from the DCP.

“Yes, Nalawade called me that day. However, I did not realise the situation was so grave. I was in a meeting at the time,” he said.

The former minister added that Arya’s relief proposal was delayed due to incomplete documentation with the education department. Sources revealed that statements of the ATS officer Amol Waghmare, who fired at Arya, Powai police senior inspector Sonawane, and R A Studio owner Manish Agarwal have been recorded.

Police are also examining the phone and medical history of the dead hostage-taker and trying to ascertain from where he procured the airgun used in the incident. Preliminary findings indicate that Arya had invited several aspiring actors – five from Nanded, one each from Kolhapur, Sakinaka and Borivali, and three from Navi Mumbai – to R A Studio for auditions.

