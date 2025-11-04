Navi Mumbai Police Bust Thailand-Based Hydro Ganja Racket, 2 More Arrested After BJP Leader’s Son Held |

Navi Mumbai: Following the arrest of Keyur Jayesh Gogri (29), son of Beena Gogri, the National President of the BJP’s Bharat Raksha Manch, the Navi Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has nabbed two more accused in connection with the Thailand-based hydro ganja smuggling racket. Gogri was arrested on October 30 after police seized 800 milligrams of hydro ganja from his residence in Kharghar Sector 19, smuggled from Thailand.

Based on his interrogation, the ANC team, led by Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigde, launched a follow-up operation on October 31 near Little World Mall, Kharghar, and arrested Mohammad Aman Salim Shaikh (20) from Kalamboli and Hith Mukesh Patel (22) from Kharghar. The duo was caught with 185 grams of hydro ganja worth approximately Rs 19 lakh, which they had reportedly received from Gogri for further sale.

“During questioning, it became clear that Gogri was acting as a supplier. He sourced hydro ganja from contacts who smuggled it from Thailand and then passed it on to Shaikh and Patel for distribution among local youth,” said Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigde of the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

Investigators believe the contraband was part of a wider network trafficking premium-grade hydro ganja into Mumbai and Navi Mumbai via illegal routes. The seized drug, known as hydrophonic ganja, is a high-potency variety cultivated using water-based nutrient systems, making it costlier and more addictive, said police.

All three accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remain in police custody. The ANC has intensified its probe to trace Gogri’s Thailand-based suppliers and financial transactions linked to the smuggling chain, police confirmed.

“The accused are in custody and further investigations are on to trace other accused who supplied the drugs to Gogri,” Nigde added.

