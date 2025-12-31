MahaRERA Recovers ₹268.87 Crore In Compensation For Homebuyers With District Collectors’ Help Since 2017

MahaRERA recovers Rs 268.87 crore in compensation for homebuyers with the help of District Collectors across Maharashtra | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 31: Since its inception in May 2017, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), with the help of respective District Collectors, has recovered Rs 268.87 crore in compensation for homebuyers.

Recovery orders worth Rs 792 crore issued so far

So far, MahaRERA has issued recovery orders worth Rs 792 crore for compensation to 1,291 complainants. Of this, cases worth Rs 103 crore are currently pending before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which has imposed restrictions on the recovery process in these matters.

Furthermore, a quasi-judicial body like MahaRERA (along with all judicial systems, including the Hon. Supreme Court) only has the authority to issue recovery orders on a case-by-case basis. The actual powers to execute these orders lie entirely with the revenue machinery, specifically the District Collector's Office.

District Collectors empowered to execute recovery

Therefore, if a developer fails to pay the compensation within the stipulated deadline, the role of the District Collector's Office becomes crucial in recovering it.

Under Section 40(1) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, only the District Collector's Offices have the authority to recover such dues as arrears of land revenue, in accordance with the provisions of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code. Consequently, MahaRERA issues such warrants and forwards them to the concerned District Collectors for recovery.

Mumbai Suburban leads in compensation recovery

Out of the total Rs 270 crore recovered so far by MahaRERA with the help of various District Collector Offices, Mumbai Suburban has recovered Rs 112 crore out of Rs 352 crore, Mumbai City Rs 53 crore out of Rs 104 crore, Pune Rs 47 crore out of Rs 196 crore, Thane City Rs 23 crore out of Rs 74 crore, and Alibaug Rs 9.5 crore out of Rs 24 crore.

Full recovery achieved in select districts

On the other hand, compensation has been recovered in entirety in the districts of Nashik (Rs 4.90 crore), Sindhudurg (Rs 72 lakh), Solapur (Rs 12 lakh), and Chandrapur (Rs 9 lakh).

District-wise warrants and recoveries

. Mumbai City: Rs 104 crore due towards 47 warrants in 27 projects. Of this, Rs 53 crore in 28 warrants recovered in 18 projects.

. Mumbai Suburban: Rs 352 crore due against 482 warrants in 135 projects. Of this, Rs 112 crore recovered against 134 warrants in 66 projects.

. Pune: Rs 195 crore due in 274 warrants in 139 projects. Of this, Rs 47 crore recovered towards 71 warrants in 44 projects.

. Thane: Rs 74.63 crore due in 237 warrants in 89 projects. Of this, Rs 23 crore recovered in 48 warrants in 25 projects.

. Alibaug/Raigad: Rs 24 crore due in 119 warrants in 47 projects. Of this, Rs 9 crore recovered towards 63 warrants in 22 projects.

. Palghar: Rs 20.49 crore due in 86 warrants in 33 projects. Of this, Rs 4.59 crore recovered in 9 warrants in 6 projects.

. Nagpur: Rs 10.63 crore due in 18 warrants in 6 projects, of which Rs 9.65 crore recovered towards 13 warrants in 2 projects.

. Sambhaji Nagar: Rs 4.04 crore due for 13 warrants in 2 projects. Of this, Rs 3.84 crore recovered for 9 warrants in 2 projects.

. Nashik: Rs 3.85 crore due for 6 warrants in 5 projects. Of this, Rs 4.90 crore recovered in 6 warrants in 4 projects.

Additional recoveries reported

Apart from this, Rs 72 lakh has been recovered from two projects in Sindhudurg, Rs 12 lakh from one complaint in Solapur, and Rs 9 lakh from one complaint in Chandrapur.

