Maharashtra News: MSRTC Gears Up For Khandoba Yatra 2026 With Additional Buses And Safety Measures

MSRTC gears up for Khandoba Yatra 2026 with additional buses and special arrangements to manage the pilgrim rush | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 31: With a surge of devotees expected in the first week of the New Year, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced elaborate arrangements to ensure safe, smooth and orderly travel for the Khandoba Yatra 2026.

Lalpari fleet ready to handle pilgrim influx

Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik said the state-run transporter’s iconic red buses, popularly known as Lalpari, are fully prepared to handle the massive rush of pilgrims. The annual pilgrimage will be held from January 1 to January 8, 2026.

लालपरी सज्ज श्रद्धेच्या यात्रेसाठी... पाल-खंडोबा यात्रेसाठी एसटीची जय्यत तयारी.. pic.twitter.com/dj2uCZNBnJ — Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (@msrtcofficial) December 31, 2025

Additional buses to be deployed from Satara and Sangli divisions

To cater to the anticipated demand, MSRTC will deploy a large number of additional buses from depots across the Satara division — including Satara, Karad, Koregaon, Phaltan, Wai, Patan, Dahiwadi, Mahabaleshwar, Medha, Parav-Khandala and Vaduj — along with substantial support from the Sangli division.

Comprehensive operational plan put in place

Officials said the transport undertaking has drawn up a detailed and comprehensive operational plan covering vehicle fitness checks, driver and conductor deployment with adequate rest, fuel availability, cleanliness, drinking water facilities, security arrangements and traffic management.

Dedicated staff and control room to oversee operations

Dedicated yatra officers, assistant officials, technical staff and security personnel will be stationed throughout the pilgrimage period, while a 24-hour control room will monitor operations.

Special enforcement drives and passenger facilities announced

To ensure passenger safety, special enforcement drives will be carried out to curb illegal passenger transport, with close coordination between the police, RTO and transport department. MSRTC has also announced special facilities for women, senior citizens and devotees travelling with children.

MSRTC reiterates commitment to devotees

“Providing transport to devotees is not merely a service, it is a service of faith. MSRTC stands fully committed to fulfilling this responsibility,” Sarnaik said.

Also Watch:

Read Also Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Launch Fortnightly Cleanliness Drive Across All Bus Stations In State

Authorities confident of smooth pilgrimage travel

Authorities expressed confidence that the extensive preparations will enable lakhs of pilgrims attending the Khandoba Yatra to enjoy a safe, timely and comfortable journey.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/