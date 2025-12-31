 Maharashtra News: MSRTC Gears Up For Khandoba Yatra 2026 With Additional Buses And Safety Measures
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: MSRTC Gears Up For Khandoba Yatra 2026 With Additional Buses And Safety Measures

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Gears Up For Khandoba Yatra 2026 With Additional Buses And Safety Measures

MSRTC has announced extensive arrangements for Khandoba Yatra 2026 from January 1 to 8, including deployment of additional buses, dedicated staff, safety enforcement and a 24-hour control room to ensure smooth and secure travel for lakhs of devotees.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
MSRTC gears up for Khandoba Yatra 2026 with additional buses and special arrangements to manage the pilgrim rush | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 31: With a surge of devotees expected in the first week of the New Year, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced elaborate arrangements to ensure safe, smooth and orderly travel for the Khandoba Yatra 2026.

Lalpari fleet ready to handle pilgrim influx

Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik said the state-run transporter’s iconic red buses, popularly known as Lalpari, are fully prepared to handle the massive rush of pilgrims. The annual pilgrimage will be held from January 1 to January 8, 2026.

Additional buses to be deployed from Satara and Sangli divisions

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway To Run Nonstop Superfast Special Between Bandra Terminus And Jaipur; Check Details
Western Railway To Run Nonstop Superfast Special Between Bandra Terminus And Jaipur; Check Details
Police Arrest Eight In Amravati For Alleged Illegal Conversion By Offering Money And Preaching Christianity
Police Arrest Eight In Amravati For Alleged Illegal Conversion By Offering Money And Preaching Christianity
Parliament Spends Less Than 30% Time On Legislative Work In 2025
Parliament Spends Less Than 30% Time On Legislative Work In 2025
Western Railway Revises Dahanu Local, Mail and Express Train Timings From January 1, 2026 | Details Here
Western Railway Revises Dahanu Local, Mail and Express Train Timings From January 1, 2026 | Details Here

To cater to the anticipated demand, MSRTC will deploy a large number of additional buses from depots across the Satara division — including Satara, Karad, Koregaon, Phaltan, Wai, Patan, Dahiwadi, Mahabaleshwar, Medha, Parav-Khandala and Vaduj — along with substantial support from the Sangli division.

Comprehensive operational plan put in place

Officials said the transport undertaking has drawn up a detailed and comprehensive operational plan covering vehicle fitness checks, driver and conductor deployment with adequate rest, fuel availability, cleanliness, drinking water facilities, security arrangements and traffic management.

Dedicated staff and control room to oversee operations

Dedicated yatra officers, assistant officials, technical staff and security personnel will be stationed throughout the pilgrimage period, while a 24-hour control room will monitor operations.

Special enforcement drives and passenger facilities announced

To ensure passenger safety, special enforcement drives will be carried out to curb illegal passenger transport, with close coordination between the police, RTO and transport department. MSRTC has also announced special facilities for women, senior citizens and devotees travelling with children.

MSRTC reiterates commitment to devotees

“Providing transport to devotees is not merely a service, it is a service of faith. MSRTC stands fully committed to fulfilling this responsibility,” Sarnaik said.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Launch Fortnightly Cleanliness Drive Across All Bus Stations In State
article-image

Authorities confident of smooth pilgrimage travel

Authorities expressed confidence that the extensive preparations will enable lakhs of pilgrims attending the Khandoba Yatra to enjoy a safe, timely and comfortable journey.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Western Railway To Run Nonstop Superfast Special Between Bandra Terminus And Jaipur; Check Details

Western Railway To Run Nonstop Superfast Special Between Bandra Terminus And Jaipur; Check Details

Police Arrest Eight In Amravati For Alleged Illegal Conversion By Offering Money And Preaching...

Police Arrest Eight In Amravati For Alleged Illegal Conversion By Offering Money And Preaching...

Western Railway Revises Dahanu Local, Mail and Express Train Timings From January 1, 2026 | Details...

Western Railway Revises Dahanu Local, Mail and Express Train Timings From January 1, 2026 | Details...

Animal Rights Groups Announce Nationwide ‘Do Or Die’ Protest On January 4 Demanding Humane Laws

Animal Rights Groups Announce Nationwide ‘Do Or Die’ Protest On January 4 Demanding Humane Laws

Western Railway Extends 4 Pairs Of Special Trains To Meet Passenger Demand; Check Details

Western Railway Extends 4 Pairs Of Special Trains To Meet Passenger Demand; Check Details