'We Should Get 5-6 Seats...': RPI(A) Submit List Of Demands To Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday stated that the Republican Party of India (Athawale) (RPI(A)) delegation presented a list of demands to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking at least 5-6 of the total 17 seats mentioned in the list.

"An RPI(A) delegation met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today, and they tried to address RPI(A)'s grievances. We gave them a list of 17 seats, and we told them that we should get 5-6 seats from that list..." he said.

He further said that a list of demands has been submitted with the request for one MLC seat. Along with this, the RPI(A) has asked for two positions for the chairman when appointments will be made in the Maharashtra state corporations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Furthermore, the RPI(A) demanded 50-60 members in the forthcoming district council and panchayat elections, with some seats in each district.

"He explained that talks with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena took quite some time, which caused the delay in discussions with RPI(A). We gave them a list of our demands and requested that we get one MLC seat... When appointments are made in Maharashtra's state corporations, we should get two chairman positions, one or two vice-chairman positions, and 50-60 members, and in the upcoming district council and panchayat elections, we should get some seats in every district..." he stated.

"We handed them a letter with our demands, and they assured us that after the elections, when appointments are made, due consideration will be given to RPI(A)... I am also going to meet Dy CM Eknath Shinde... Today's meeting went well..." he added.

Earlier, Athawale stated that the RPI(A) submitted a proposal to Chief Minister Fadnavis, highlighting that candidates have been fielded at 39 locations, and a meeting is required in case the CM wants any candidate to step down.

"The CM has given us a time slot at 2:30 PM today. We presented a proposal to him yesterday, stating that candidates have been fielded in 39 places. If the CM wants someone to step down from any of these, a meeting with him is necessary today on this matter. We demand 7-8 seats... The Republican Party's stance is that Mahayuti should come to power in Mumbai. There is a need to deliver a major shock to Thackeray's members... The Republican Party is with the BJP, trusting in Narendra Modi's development agenda..." he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)