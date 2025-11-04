Apollo Hospitals To Set Up Six Medical Centres At Navi Mumbai International Airport |

In a major step towards passenger and staff safety, the Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL) has partnered with Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, to establish a robust healthcare infrastructure within the upcoming airport.

NMIAL has partnered with Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai to strengthen healthcare facilities being developed at the airport.



A total of 6 Apollo Medical Centres are being established at Terminal 1 to support passengers and airport staff, equipped with ACLS-certified doctors,… pic.twitter.com/7tHZYMArnC — Navi Mumbai International Airport (@navimumairport) November 4, 2025

The collaboration aims to deliver world-class medical support and emergency care facilities, ensuring readiness for any medical eventuality at the airport, which is set to be one of India’s largest aviation hubs.

Six Apollo Medical Centres at Terminal 1

Under this partnership, six Apollo Medical Centres are being set up at Terminal 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Each centre will be equipped with Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS)-certified doctors, trained nurses, and skilled emergency responders.

The centres will operate round the clock to provide immediate medical attention to passengers, crew, and airport personnel. These facilities are designed to meet international standards of airport healthcare and will cater to both emergency and preventive medical needs.

Rapid Response with Ambulances and AED Units

To further enhance medical preparedness, two ICU-equipped ambulances will be stationed at strategic locations across the airport premises. Additionally, 65 Automated External Defibrillator (AED) units will be installed to ensure a rapid response to cardiac and other medical emergencies.

These resources will be integrated with Apollo’s advanced communication systems for quick coordination and emergency dispatch.

Apollo to Lead Emergency and Disaster Response

Located just four kilometres from the airport, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai will also oversee emergency and disaster response readiness for NMIAL. The hospital will provide expert medical leadership, simulation drills, and on-ground support in case of critical incidents.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in setting up a comprehensive, world-class healthcare ecosystem at the Navi Mumbai International Airport, ensuring safety and well-being remain top priorities for travellers and staff alike.