Kalyan: Police Rescue 8-Month-Old Baby Within 6 Hours Of Abduction From Railway Station; Video

The abductors in police custody |

Kalyan: In a heart-stopping incident that sent shockwaves through Kalyan city, an eight-month-old baby was abducted from Kalyan Railway Station late Monday night. However, the quick and coordinated response of the police turned a potential tragedy into a story of relief, as the child was rescued safely within just six hours of being kidnapped.

Family Sleeping on Railway Footbridge

According to police sources, the baby’s parents, Nilesh and Poonam Kunche, had travelled from Pune to Kalyan in search of work. The couple, who earn their livelihood through daily wage labour, were unable to find immediate employment or accommodation and were forced to spend the night with their three children on the foot overbridge of Kalyan Railway Station.

Exhausted, the family fell asleep unaware of the impending danger. When they awoke, they discovered their infant son missing, plunging them into panic.

Swift Police Action and CCTV Trail

A complaint was promptly filed with the Kalyan Railway Police, who immediately began combing through CCTV footage from multiple cameras installed at the station. The visuals revealed a man carrying the baby and walking away from the sleeping family.

With this crucial lead, a joint operation was launched between the Kalyan Railway Police and the Mahatma Phule Police Station.

Suspect Traced and Arrested

Through meticulous tracking and field intelligence, officers identified the suspect as Akshay Khare, who was allegedly acting with the assistance of his aunt, Savita Khare. Within hours, police traced their movements and apprehended both. The baby was found unharmed and was immediately reunited with his anxious parents.

Police Commended for Prompt Response

ACP Kalyan Ghate, who supervised the operation, praised the officers for their swift and coordinated efforts.

“The abduction of an eight-month-old child was reported from Kalyan Railway Station. As soon as the case was registered, our police teams worked tirelessly, scanning CCTV footage and following every possible lead. Within a few hours, we managed to locate and arrest the accused. The baby was rescued safely and handed over to his parents. Further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the kidnapping,” said ACP Ghate.

Motive Under Investigation

Initial inquiries suggest that the suspects may have intended to sell the baby or use him for begging, a disturbing possibility now being probed in detail. Both accused are in police custody and are being interrogated further.