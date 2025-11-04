Mumbai News: BMC To Extend SEEK Curriculum To All 1,100 Civic-Run Schools After Pilot Success

BMC extends its SEEK initiative to all civic schools in Mumbai to build emotional intelligence and environmental awareness among students | File Photo

Mumbai: After a successful pilot project at 18 of its schools, the BMC has now decided to extend the Social Emotional and Ecological Knowledge (SEEK) programme to all other civic-run schools.

The program, run in collaboration with Rangeet, a social enterprise, will help students develop essential social-emotional skills, environmental awareness, and values of empathy, teamwork, and responsibility.

Curriculum Aligned with National Education Policy

Introduced in July 2025 in the civic-run schools, the SEEK curriculum aligns with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 to foster students’ mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

It promotes mindful digital use, social equity, and climate awareness. The initiative is set to reach over 28,000 students across Mumbai’s civic-run schools.

Positive Feedback Leads to Citywide Expansion

Prachi Jambhekar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Education) said, "The program has been conducted every Saturday for the past four months on a pilot basis in selected civic-run schools by Rangeet’s volunteers. Through music, stories, songs, and games, volunteers engage students on social and environmental themes. With their SEEK curriculum, we are helping our students develop future-ready skills such as empathy, confidence, critical thinking, digital citizenship, and responsibility. The team has also been engaging with parents to strengthen the program’s impact."

After receiving positive feedback from parents, students, and teachers, the BMC is planning to extend the SEEK curriculum to over 1,100 civic-run schools, reaching nearly 3 lakh students, an official said.

Simran Mulchandani, CEO and Co-founder of Rangeet, added, “SEEK is about empowering children to think, feel, and act with awareness of themselves, others, and the planet.”

