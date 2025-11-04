Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Clear Salary Arrears In Installments From December; Relief For 90,000 Employees

MSRTC announces phased payment of pending salary arrears, bringing financial relief to 90,000 employees across Maharashtra | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced that it will begin clearing all pending salary arrears (including increments and other dues) in installments, starting with the November 2025 salary, payable in December. MSRTC has nearly 90,000 employees.

Approval for Long-Pending Arrears Disbursement

The decision follows a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Pratap SarnaiK, where the government approved the long-pending disbursement of salary arrears accumulated between 2020 and 2024.

Payment Structure and Installment Plan

According to a circular issued by the MSRTC Employees Department on November 3, 2025, the arrears will be distributed based on the total outstanding amount owed to each employee.

Employees whose pending wage difference amounts to between Rs 5,001 and Rs 25,000 will receive their arrears in five equal installments. Those whose pending dues exceed Rs 25,000 will be paid in 48 equal monthly installments, the circular stated.

"The payment process is set to commence with the November 2025 salary, which will be disbursed in December 2025" said spokesperson.

एसटी कर्मचाऱ्यांच्या थकबाकीवर शिक्कामोर्तब..! pic.twitter.com/S32JcVDAif — Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (@msrtcofficial) November 4, 2025

Benefits Extended to Retired Employees

The circular also extends benefits to retired employees. Those who retired or left service after April 1, 2020, will receive the difference in Provident Fund (PF) and gratuity arising from the revised pay structure. The corporation has instructed that these payments be completed promptly within the stipulated time frame.

Financial Relief for Employees

“This long-awaited decision brings an end to the prolonged issue of salary arrears, providing much-needed financial relief to MSRTC employees, many of whom have been under severe economic stress,” an official from the corporation said.

Directive for Immediate Implementation

"The directive, issued with the approval of MSRTC’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director, has been sent to all regional offices and divisional controllers for immediate implementation" he said.

