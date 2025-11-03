MSRTC To Generate 300 MW Solar Power Annually Under ‘Solar Energy Hub’ Project; Aims To Save ₹1,000 Crore Yearly

MSRTC announces 300 MW solar project to power depots and bus stands across Maharashtra, aiming for ₹1,000 crore annual savings | X - @PratapSarnaik

Mumbai: In a major push towards sustainability and financial self-reliance, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced plans to set up large-scale solar energy projects on its vacant land and building rooftops across the state. The initiative aims to generate 300 megawatts (MW) of electricity every year—power valued at nearly Rs 1,000 crore.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Unveils ‘Solar Energy Hub’ Plan

Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik unveiled the plan during a high-level meeting at the corporation’s headquarters on Monday, attended by Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Madhav Kusekar and senior officials.

एसटीच्या मोकळ्या जागेवर "सौर ऊर्जा प्रकल्प" उभारून एसटीला आर्थिक दृष्ट्या स्वावलंबी करणे... pic.twitter.com/NT8iDhWmSX — Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (@msrtcofficial) November 3, 2025

Solar Panels To Be Installed On Depots, Workshops, And Unused Land

Sarnaik described the upcoming ‘Solar Energy Hub’ as an ambitious model project that could serve as a benchmark for other state entities in the years ahead. Under the plan, solar panels will be installed not only on the rooftops of depots, workshops, and bus stands but also across large tracts of unutilized MSRTC land. Additional barren government land may also be leased, if necessary, at nominal rates.

🗓 ३ नोव्हेंबर २०२५ | 📍 मुंबई



एसटीच्या मोकळ्या जागेवर 'सौर ऊर्जा प्रकल्पा' उभारुन एसटीला आर्थिकदृष्ट्या स्वावलंबी करणार



एसटी महामंडळाच्या मोकळ्या जागेवर तसेच कार्यशाळेच्या व बसस्थानकांच्या छतावर 'सौरऊर्जा प्रकल्प' उभारुन त्याद्वारे वर्षाला सुमारे ३०० मेगावॉट इतकी वीज निर्मिती… pic.twitter.com/Ek3Ys0UgJB — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) November 3, 2025

MSRTC’s Power Demand Expected To Surge With Electric Buses

Currently, MSRTC consumes around 15 MW of power annually—incurring electricity expenses of Rs 25–30 crore paid to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL). However, with the upcoming rollout of thousands of electric buses, the corporation’s power demand is projected to surge to about 280 MW.

Solar Power To Save ₹1,000 Crore Annually And Cut Subsidy Dependence

By producing its own solar energy, MSRTC expects to save roughly Rs 1,000 crore per year, a move that could transform the state-run transport body’s financial outlook and reduce its dependence on government subsidies.

Project To Be Implemented Under PPP Model With Renewable Energy Schemes

The project will be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model and will leverage funding through various central and state renewable energy schemes.

Sarnaik: ‘MSRTC Will Set Example For Renewable Energy Adoption’

“This initiative will not only make MSRTC energy self-sufficient but also set an example for renewable energy adoption across Maharashtra,” said Sarnaik, emphasizing the corporation’s commitment to sustainability and long-term economic stability.

