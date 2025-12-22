BJP Minority Leader Nazia Elahi Khan Alleges Harassment By IndiGo Staff At Mumbai Airport, Airline Yet to Respond |

Mumbai: BJP Minority Leader Nazia Elahi Khan has alleged that she was harassed by IndiGo airline staff during her recent travel from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, triggering a political and social media controversy. Khan shared a video of the incident on social media platform X in the early hours of Monday, claiming that she faced repeated mistreatment by airline personnel from the check-in counter to the runway.

In the video posted by Khan, she is seen arguing with IndiGo staff members on the airport tarmac. The clip ends with her making a remark, “Poora desh pareshan ho gaya hai tum Abdul aur Abdullah se,” referring to the staff, which has since drawn widespread online. The video has gone viral.

क्या महसूस हो आपको जब आप मुंबई इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट पर प्रवेश करे।

ओर इमर्जेंसी ट्रैवल की वजह से आपको इंडिगो की टिकिट लेना पड़े और इंडिगो काउंटर से रनवे तक 3 बार मिनी जेहाद का सामना करना पड़े।



1) रेहान इंडिगो काउंटर" K"

2) मुइनुद्दीन strech counter पर

3) अब्दुल्ला खान ड्राइवर… pic.twitter.com/JRdNoH5zNj — Nazia Elahi Khan (सनातनी) (@ElahiNazia1) December 21, 2025

In a detailed post accompanying the video, Khan alleged that she was deliberately harassed during what she described as emergency travel. She claimed that from the IndiGo check-in counter to the aircraft boarding area, she encountered what she termed as repeated “harassment” by multiple staff members.

She went on to name three IndiGo staffers, alleging they harassed her at different stages of her journey. According to her post, the individuals were Rehan at IndiGo counter ‘K’, Muinuddin at the stretch counter, and Abdullah Khan, who was allegedly the driver of the runway coach, alleging that each of them behaved in a manner intended to trouble her.

Made Target Over Patriotism

Khan further claimed that her “patriotism” made her a target and alleged that the staff attempted to harm or intimidate her in different ways. In her post, she raised serious allegations against the airline, questioning its hiring practices and suggesting that such incidents could pose a larger threat to national security. She also criticised what she described as “liberal attitudes” and demanded accountability, stating that apologies alone were not sufficient.

As of now, IndiGo Airlines has not issued an official statement responding to Khan’s allegations or the video circulating on social media. Airport authorities have also not confirmed whether any formal complaint was lodged by the BJP leader at the time of the incident.