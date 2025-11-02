MSRTC Warns Officers Against Bias In Duty Allotment; Mumbai Central Depot Renovation Faces Quality Scrutiny | Representative Image

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Managing Director has issued a stern warning to all divisional controllers and senior officers across the state, directing them to ensure complete transparency and fairness in assigning duties to drivers and conductors.

The directive follows multiple complaints from workers’ unions about favoritism and irregularities in daily duty allotments at several depots. Allegations suggest that certain drivers and conductors were being consistently given preferred or “special” duties based on personal relationships or convenience, leading to growing dissatisfaction among other staff members.

Circular Warns of Strict Disciplinary Action

In a circular issued by Dr. Madhav Kusekar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of MSRTC, the corporation has cautioned that any divisional controller or supervisory official found guilty of bias or manipulation in the duty roster system will face strict disciplinary action.

Dr. Kusekar emphasized that all depots must strictly adhere to the rotation-based duty allocation system established by the corporation to ensure equal opportunity for all employees. Despite these guidelines, repeated complaints indicate that the same group of workers is often assigned desirable routes or shifts, while others are left with less favorable duties.

Regular Inspections and Audits Ordered

To curb such practices, MSRTC has instructed all divisional offices to conduct regular inspections and audits of depots under their jurisdiction. Officers have been directed to verify that duty charts are prepared according to official procedures and that the prescribed rotation system is followed without exception.

The corporation has also called for continuous monitoring to prevent future violations and to maintain fairness in the workplace.

With over 30,000 drivers employed statewide, this move aims to restore transparency, discipline, and trust within the organization.

“Any deviation from the approved duty charting system will not be tolerated,” the circular warns, reaffirming the corporation’s commitment to accountability and equal treatment for all staff members.

Mumbai Central Depot Renovation Under Scanner

Meanwhile, the upgradation and beautification project at the MSRTC Mumbai Central Depot has come under scrutiny following serious concerns over the quality and execution of the work.

The workers’ union has demanded a detailed inquiry into alleged irregularities and substandard construction.

The project which included the development of an air-conditioned rest house for drivers and conductors and a new reservation office was funded by the Public Works Department (PWD) at a cost of several lakhs of rupees.

Although the renovation was completed several months ago, the newly developed facilities have remained unused, raising questions about project oversight and quality control.