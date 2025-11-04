Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹87 Lakh In Foreign Currency From Dubai Passenger - Video |

Mumbai Airport Customs officials have intercepted a passenger arriving from Dubai and seized foreign currency equivalent to ₹87 lakh, hidden inside his checked-in luggage. The incident took place after officers received specific intelligence about the smuggling attempt.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On the basis of specific intelligence, Mumbai Airport Customs, intercepted 1 passenger arriving from Dubai to Mumbai by flight no. AI2201. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered foreign currency equivalent to Indian Rs. 87 lakhs.… pic.twitter.com/vOtgogt7G6 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025

Intelligence Input Leads to Swift Action

Based on a tip-off, officers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport closely monitored flight AI2201 arriving from Dubai. A passenger was identified for detailed examination, and his baggage was subjected to scrutiny. During the inspection, officials discovered neatly concealed packets of foreign currency hidden inside a trolley bag.

Foreign Notes Concealed in Trolley Bag

According to a post shared by ANI on X, the foreign currency was cleverly concealed within the inner linings of the checked-in suitcase to evade detection by X-ray machines. The recovered cash was found to include notes of multiple denominations in various foreign currencies.

Passenger Arrested Under Customs Act

Following the recovery, the passenger was taken into custody and placed under arrest under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are underway to determine whether the accused is part of a larger currency smuggling syndicate operating between Dubai and Mumbai.

The seized currency and the passenger’s travel documents have been retained as evidence.

Mumbai Airport Tightens Vigil on Smuggling Attempts

This seizure adds to a series of recent cases at Mumbai Airport where passengers arriving from Gulf countries have been caught smuggling gold, electronic goods and foreign currency. Customs officials have intensified surveillance and profiling of travellers to curb such illegal activities.

Authorities reaffirmed that strict action will continue against those attempting to bypass customs regulations, warning that such offences carry severe penalties, including arrest and confiscation of goods.