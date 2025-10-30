Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Drugs Worth ₹12.5 Crore, iPhones, Laptops And Liquor In Separate Cases; 6 Arrested

Mumbai Airport Customs seized drugs, iPhones, and liquor worth over Rs 13 crore in four separate operations | File Photo

Mumbai: In four separate operations, the Airport Customs officials during the period of October till October 28, have seized drugs collectively worth Rs 12.50 crores and iPhones, laptops, liquor bottles and cigarettes totally worth Rs 56 lakh.

Weed Worth Rs 6.48 Crore Found In First Operation

According to the agency sources, on the basis of specific intelligence, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), intercepted three passengers arriving from Bangkok to Mumbai.

During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 6.48 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 6.48 crores.

Additional Marijuana Seizures From Bangkok Passengers

In another case, on the basis of specific information, the Customs officers intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 3.98 kg of marijuana valued at Rs 3.98 crores.

In the third such case, on the basis of specific intelligence, the Customs officers intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 1.94 kg marijuana, with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 1.94 crores.

Passengers Concealed Drugs In Trolley Bags

In all the three cases, the narcotic substances were concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the six passengers, who were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Electronics And Liquor Worth Rs 56 Lakh Seized From Sharjah Flight

In the fourth case, on the basis of profiling, the Customs officers at the airport intercepted three passengers arriving from Sharjah to Mumbai. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered Apple Iphones 17 pro max (40 pieces), laptops (30 pieces), liquor bottles (12) and cigarettes collectively valued at Rs 56.55 lakh.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 2 Women For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹4 Crore From Bangkok

The said goods were concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passengers, who were arrested under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/