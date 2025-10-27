Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 2 Women For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹4 Crore From Bangkok

Mumbai Airport Customs seized nearly 4 kg of hydroponic weed from two women passengers arriving from Bangkok | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Airport Customs officials on Monday arrested two women for allegedly smuggling drugs worth around Rs 4 crore.

According to the agency sources, the Customs officers at the Mumbai Airport intercepted two female passengers -Tamil Nadu resident Sasikala Chanthiran (38) and Karnataka resident after they arrived from Bangkok.

Drugs Hidden in Baggage Recovered by Officials

During the search of their baggage, the Customs officers recovered and seized hydroponic weed collectively weighing 3987 grams, valued at around Rs 4 crore.

Accused Confessed to Concealment and Smuggling

"In their statements they admitted knowledge, non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the narcotics substance that is fruiting and flowering-top of cannabis plant purported to be hydroponic weed for monetary consideration of Rs 25,000 each," said a Customs source.

"They also said they were aware that smuggling of hydroponic weed (marijuana) and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," the officer said.

Similar Drug Smuggling Case Reported a Day Earlier

On Sunday, Mumbai Airport Customs officers on Sunday arrested three women for allegedly smuggling marijuana collectively valued at Rs 6.46 crore, sourced from Bangkok. These women were promised Rs 15,000 for smuggling drugs successfully by their handler.

