 Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Three Women Smuggling Marijuana Worth ₹6.46 Crore From Bangkok
Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 03:11 AM IST
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Three Women Smuggling Marijuana Worth ₹6.46 Crore From Bangkok

The Mumbai Airport Customs officers on Sunday arrested three women — Shabana Begum Shaukat Ali, Tarannum Jahan Shahabuddin Khan, and Sharifa Haidar Mulla for allegedly smuggling marijuana valued at Rs 6.46 crore. The trio had arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Bangkok on the same PNR when officers intercepted them following specific intelligence inputs about potential contraband.

Seizure of 6.46 kg Marijuana

Customs officials recovered a total of 6,464 grams of greenish substances, purportedly marijuana (ganja), concealed in lumps. The seized narcotic comes under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which imposes stringent penalties for illegal possession, transport, and smuggling.

Accused Reveals Motive

During questioning, the women admitted that they were aware of the severe punishment for smuggling drugs into India. Shabana Begum revealed that she was offered Rs 15,000 by a friend to bring marijuana from Bangkok. Tarannum Jahan and Sharifa Haidar agreed to the same arrangement for a similar payment.

Investigation Underway

The Customs officer stated that preliminary investigations indicate the involvement of additional individuals who remain unidentified. Authorities are working to trace and apprehend the key members of the drug cartel behind this smuggling operation.

Court Proceedings

The arrested women were produced before the court on Sunday, with public prosecutor Nazia Shaikh representing the Customs department. Further legal proceedings are ongoing as investigations continue.

