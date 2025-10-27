Maharashtra RTO Employees Call Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Transport Commissioner | Representational Image

The Maharashtra RTO Employees’ Union has called off its indefinite hunger strike after receiving assurances from the administration on Monday. The protest, which began on October 27, 2025, was launched to highlight the long-pending service and promotion demands of employees across the state’s Regional Transport Offices.

Top Officials Engage with Union Representatives

According to union leaders, senior officials including Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimnwar and Joint Transport Commissioner Sanjay Maitrewar promptly engaged with union representatives on the first day of the protest. The meeting led to the union’s decision to suspend further agitation.

Promotions and Pay Scale Relief by November

The administration informed the union that promotions for clerical staff, which had been delayed for the past three years, would be issued by October 31, 2025, covering around 109 positions.

Additionally, eligible employees will receive senior pay scales under the Assured Career Progression (ACP) Scheme by November 15, 2025.

Discussions on Policy Reforms to Continue

Further discussions are planned regarding service entry rules, departmental reports, and an independent review of the Kalskar Committee report.

Officials also assured the union that follow-up orders related to administrative officer promotions will be issued shortly.

Union Welcomes Assurances, Suspends Protest

In a written statement, Surendra Sartape, General Secretary of the RTO Employees’ Union, confirmed that the hunger strike was called off following the assurances from the Transport Commissioner. He added that “progressive discussions on pending demands will continue in coordination with the administration to ensure fair implementation.”