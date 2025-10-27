Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Mastermind Behind 'Mutha' Gang; Solves Four Major Cheating Cases

The accused in police custody |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 6 has arrested the mastermind of a notorious “mutha” gang that cheated unsuspecting citizens using sleight-of-hand tricks. The breakthrough has helped solve multiple cheating cases registered across Mumbai, Thane, and neighbouring regions.

Woman Duped in Chembur Using Fake Cash Bundle

On September 25, around 1:50 p.m., two unidentified men approached a woman outside Yuko Sizzlers Hotel on C.G. Gidwani Road, Chembur. They engaged her in conversation and handed her a blue handkerchief bundle, pretending it contained cash.

The victim, deceived by their act, removed her gold mangalsutra and handed it over in exchange. When she opened the bundle, it contained only paper.

A case was subsequently registered at Chembur Police Station under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Accused Arrested from Kalyan

Following the complaint, officers from Crime Branch Unit 6 kept surveillance on known “mutha” gang members involved in similar sleight-of-hand scams. Their investigation led to the arrest of Rahul Kanhaiya Solanki (30), a resident of Kalyan, Thane district, identified as the key accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Solanki had orchestrated multiple frauds across the jurisdictions of the Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar Commissionerates.

Four Major Cases Solved; Property Recovered

Police have so far recovered 100% of the stolen property from Solanki and have successfully solved four major cheating cases. Investigators suspect that he may be linked to several more similar crimes across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The cases solved by Crime Branch Unit 6 include those registered at: Chembur Police Station: Sections 318(4), 3(5) BNS, Pant Nagar Police Station: Sections 318(4), 3(5) BNS, Kanjurmarg Police Station: Section 318(4) BNS, Kalwa Police Station: Sections 318(4), 3(5) BNS

Previous Cases Against Rahul Solanki

Investigations also revealed Solanki’s prior involvement in multiple cheating and fraud cases across the Mumbai-Thane region: Bhiwandi Police Station (2018): Sections 328, 420, 34 of IPC Kolsewadi Police Station (2020): Sections 420, 34 of IPC Badlapur (East) Police Station (2021): Sections 420, 34 of IPC

Manhunt On for Accomplices

Police officials said the operation was conducted under the supervision of senior officers. Efforts are underway to trace Solanki’s accomplices and uncover the full network involved in the cheating racket.