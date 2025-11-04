Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif Slams Pune–Bengaluru Highway Condition, Demands Toll Plaza Closure If Not Fixed By Jan 2026

Maharashtra Minister of Medical Education Hasan Mushrif | File Photo

Pune: Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif has expressed his disappointment with the state of the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, particularly the stretch from the cities of Satara to Kolhapur. Speaking to the media on Monday, Mushrif said that if the ongoing works in the Satara, Karad, and Ishwarpur areas aren't completed by 31st January 2026, all the toll plazas in the area will be closed. He said that he will demand this from the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

A marathon meeting took place at the Kolhapur District Collector's Office on Monday, where Mushrif was present. Kolhapur District Collector Amol Yedage, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Sanjay Kadam, and others were present.

Speaking on the highway's deteriorated state, Mushrif said, “Due to higher than average rainfall received this year, the road from Satara to Kagal (Kolhapur District) is in deteriorated condition. The service roads are in ruins. This road should be repaired soon to ensure smooth travel for commuters.”

In a meeting at the Kolhapur Collectorate in August, Mushrif had said that the expansion of the highway stretch from Satara to Kagal is delayed. At that time, he had made it clear to the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, saying that if progress isn't seen on this situation by 15th September, put the contractors involved on the blacklist.

However, neither any blacklist nor any progress is seen on the stretch, as the highway, once appreciated for its quality and faster travel, is not what it was once, as the developmental works and non-maintenance of the highway have made the stretch too time-consuming for commuters. Residents of Satara, Karad, and nearby areas on the highway have to face traffic congestion daily.