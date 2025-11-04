 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Inaugurate ₹7,000-Crore Development Projects In Nashik On November 7
According to reports, the Chief Minister will visit Nashik district on November 7, during which he will initiate several key projects in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Nashik: Before the announcement of the election code of conduct for the upcoming local body elections, plans have been made for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development works worth around ₹7,000 crore. According to reports, the Chief Minister will visit Nashik district on November 7, during which he will initiate several key projects in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority has organised the visit. During the programme, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the new Zilla Parishad building and launch projects including the six-laning of the Nashik–Trimbak road, road development and sewage projects in Nashik, the Trimbakeshwar lift irrigation scheme, Darshan Path, and several other roadworks.

The Kumbh Mela Authority is working to ensure that all projects are completed on time and with high quality. As part of this effort, the visit and project inaugurations are being planned before the election code of conduct comes into effect.

