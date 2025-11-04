 Mumbai: MCOCA Court Refuses To Discharge 63-Year-Old Accused In 1992 JJ Hospital Shootout Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: MCOCA Court Refuses To Discharge 63-Year-Old Accused In 1992 JJ Hospital Shootout Case

Mumbai: MCOCA Court Refuses To Discharge 63-Year-Old Accused In 1992 JJ Hospital Shootout Case

A special MCOCA court refused to discharge 63-year-old Tribhuvan Rampati Singh, accused in the 1992 JJ Hospital shootout in Mumbai that killed three. The attack, linked to the Dawood–Gawli gang rivalry, aimed to avenge a 1991 assault on Dawood’s brother-in-law. Arrested after 32 years, Singh’s plea of mistaken identity was rejected as the court found prima facie evidence against him.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: MCOCA Court Refuses To Discharge 63-Year-Old Accused In 1992 JJ Hospital Shootout Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The special MCOCA court has refused to discharge 63-year-old Tribhuvan Rampati Singh, accused of being one of the assailants in the 1992 JJ Hospital shootout in Mumbai, aimed at avenging the 1991 firing at Dawood Ibrahim’s brother-in-law, Ibrahim Iqbal Parkar.

The prosecution alleges that a group, purportedly from the Arun Gawli gang, attacked Parkar on March 16, 1991. Subsequently, on September 12, 1992, at 3:45 am, assailants armed with AK-47s, pistols, revolvers, and hand grenades entered the ward where shooter Shailesh Haldankar was admitted, opening fire. Haldankar and two constables on security duty were killed, with several others seriously injured.

Read Also
'Vigilance Is Your Best Protection': Mumbai Police Warns Against 'Costa App Saving' Scam Promising...
article-image

Arrested after 32 years in Uttar Pradesh for murder charges, Singh was identified through eyewitness statements and a test identification parade, with his confession implicating him in the attack. The prosecution noted, “the report of the doctor about old injuries that appeared on the person of the applicant clearly reflects the old injury due to firearms,” as Singh was injured during police retaliation and fled. Singh’s lawyer, Sudeep Pasbola, claimed mistaken identity, arguing that only two assailants, Subhash Thakur (convicted) and Brijesh Singh (discharged), were involved, and the identification after 32 years is unreliable.

Prosecutor Sunil Go nsalves countered that Singh, alias Ramapati Pradhan, refused a DNA test. The court, after reviewing the record, observed, “prima facie evidence clearly demonstrates that the applicant was involved in the offence of conspiracy, murder, aiding, and abetting to the criminal activity of a crime syndicate,” finding sufficient grounds to proceed against Singh.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Cricket Fan Goes Viral For Witnessing Both 2011 & 2025 World Cup Wins LIVE From Stadium, Fans Ask, '2023 Mein Kyun Nahi Gaye'
Indian Cricket Fan Goes Viral For Witnessing Both 2011 & 2025 World Cup Wins LIVE From Stadium, Fans Ask, '2023 Mein Kyun Nahi Gaye'
Kolkata Premier League Scam: Police Bust Football Match-Fixing Racket, 2 Arrested
Kolkata Premier League Scam: Police Bust Football Match-Fixing Racket, 2 Arrested
HBTU Kanpur Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 28 Vacancies Underway; Read Guidelines here
HBTU Kanpur Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 28 Vacancies Underway; Read Guidelines here
Global Rating Agency Fitch Ratings Revises Outlook On Adani Ports & Adani Energy To ‘Stable’ From ‘Negative’
Global Rating Agency Fitch Ratings Revises Outlook On Adani Ports & Adani Energy To ‘Stable’ From ‘Negative’

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: PMLA Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrants Against 4, Including 3 Ukrainians, In ₹177-Crore...

Mumbai: PMLA Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrants Against 4, Including 3 Ukrainians, In ₹177-Crore...

Mumbai: MCOCA Court Refuses To Discharge 63-Year-Old Accused In 1992 JJ Hospital Shootout Case

Mumbai: MCOCA Court Refuses To Discharge 63-Year-Old Accused In 1992 JJ Hospital Shootout Case

'Vigilance Is Your Best Protection': Mumbai Police Warns Against 'Costa App Saving' Scam Promising...

'Vigilance Is Your Best Protection': Mumbai Police Warns Against 'Costa App Saving' Scam Promising...

₹99 Madness Returns! Smaaash Day Goes National This November

₹99 Madness Returns! Smaaash Day Goes National This November

Maharashtra: Resident Doctors Suspend Non-Emergency Services Over Satara Doctor's Suicide Case

Maharashtra: Resident Doctors Suspend Non-Emergency Services Over Satara Doctor's Suicide Case