Mumbai: MCOCA Court Refuses To Discharge 63-Year-Old Accused In 1992 JJ Hospital Shootout Case

Mumbai: The special MCOCA court has refused to discharge 63-year-old Tribhuvan Rampati Singh, accused of being one of the assailants in the 1992 JJ Hospital shootout in Mumbai, aimed at avenging the 1991 firing at Dawood Ibrahim’s brother-in-law, Ibrahim Iqbal Parkar.

The prosecution alleges that a group, purportedly from the Arun Gawli gang, attacked Parkar on March 16, 1991. Subsequently, on September 12, 1992, at 3:45 am, assailants armed with AK-47s, pistols, revolvers, and hand grenades entered the ward where shooter Shailesh Haldankar was admitted, opening fire. Haldankar and two constables on security duty were killed, with several others seriously injured.

Arrested after 32 years in Uttar Pradesh for murder charges, Singh was identified through eyewitness statements and a test identification parade, with his confession implicating him in the attack. The prosecution noted, “the report of the doctor about old injuries that appeared on the person of the applicant clearly reflects the old injury due to firearms,” as Singh was injured during police retaliation and fled. Singh’s lawyer, Sudeep Pasbola, claimed mistaken identity, arguing that only two assailants, Subhash Thakur (convicted) and Brijesh Singh (discharged), were involved, and the identification after 32 years is unreliable.

Prosecutor Sunil Go nsalves countered that Singh, alias Ramapati Pradhan, refused a DNA test. The court, after reviewing the record, observed, “prima facie evidence clearly demonstrates that the applicant was involved in the offence of conspiracy, murder, aiding, and abetting to the criminal activity of a crime syndicate,” finding sufficient grounds to proceed against Singh.

