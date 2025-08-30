Mumbai News: Chitra Wagh Effigy Sparks Tensions At Maratha Quota Protest

Mumbai: The ongoing Maratha reservation agitation has taken a dramatic turn with an effigy of BJP Mahila Morcha president and MLA Chitra Wagh becoming the center of attention. Wagh’s sharp criticism of Maratha protest leader Manoj Jarange Patil has enraged many demonstrators, prompting some activists to create a symbolic effigy of her, which they have been carrying around the protest site to express their anger.

Large-Scale Protest at Azad Maidan

Currently, massive protests are underway at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, with Marathas from across Maharashtra joining the movement demanding reservation. Protesters, accompanied by dhol-tasha performances, are staging energetic demonstrations, shouting slogans, and adding symbolic acts to highlight their demands. Among these, the effigy of Chitra Wagh has become the most talked-about element.

Effigy Seen as Symbolic Protest

The effigy, dressed in red clothing and measuring about 2.5 to 3 feet tall, is said to represent Chitra Wagh. Protesters have been parading it around the agitation site, using it as a symbol to vent their anger. “Anyone who insults our leader will face consequences,” some protesters declared.

Reports also suggest that agitators have been searching for lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte’s residence, warning that if he falls into their hands, they “will not spare him.”

What Sparked the Controversy?

The controversy began after Jarange Patil allegedly made remarks concerning Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s mother. In response, Chitra Wagh referred to a video of Jarange Patil, accusing him of insulting the CM’s mother. She strongly criticized him, saying, “Say whatever you want to say, I am not afraid of anyone. But dragging someone’s parents into political disagreements is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Jarange Patil, however, clarified that he had not insulted the CM’s mother. He added that if any such words had unintentionally slipped out, he was withdrawing them. Turning the tables, he questioned Wagh: “Where were you when our mothers and sisters were beaten with lathis during protests?”

Tensions Escalate

Wagh’s direct challenge to Jarange Patil has further fueled the anger of Maratha protesters, who are now using symbolic methods like the effigy to demonstrate their disapproval.