Maharashtra Govt Extends e-KYC Deadline For Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme To December 31

Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme | File Photo

The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for completing the e-KYC process under the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme from November 18, 2025, to December 31, 2025. The decision was taken in view of recent natural disasters across several districts and the difficulties faced by many women beneficiaries. The announcement was made by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare.

Government Ensures No Beneficiary Is Left Out

Minister Tatkare said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, issued directives to ensure that no eligible woman is deprived of benefits due to unavoidable circumstances. Many families have suffered significant losses in the recent calamities, making it difficult for women to complete the required procedures. In some cases, women were unable to receive OTPs needed for Aadhaar verification because their husbands or fathers linked to the Aadhaar number had passed away.

Special Provision for Deceased or Divorced Women

To address these concerns, the government has allowed eligible women whose husbands or fathers are deceased, as well as divorced women, to complete their e-KYC by submitting valid documents such as death certificates, divorce decrees, or appropriate court orders.

Call for Beneficiaries to Complete Process

The minister emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring justice and smooth access to benefits for all eligible beneficiaries. She urged women to complete their e-KYC within the extended period to avoid any disruption in receiving scheme benefits.