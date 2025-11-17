Dombivali Chemical Blast Caused Over ₹37 Crore Damage, Collector And MPCB Tell NGT; 13 Dead & 337 Commercial Units Hit

NGT told that Dombivali chemical blast caused over ₹37 crore in environmental and property damage | Photo Credits: BL SONI

Mumbai: The affidavits submitted by the District Collector and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) maintains that the total environmental and property damage caused by the massive explosion at a chemical factory in Dombivali MIDC amounts to Rs 37,07,94,493.

Tribunal Seeks Detailed Damage Valuation After Deadly Explosion

The affidavits were submitted after the tribunal had earlier directed authorities to furnish a detailed valuation of the environmental damage after the deadly explosion at M/s Amudan Chemical Pvt. Ltd., which left a trail of destruction across the MIDC belt and its surrounding residential areas.

Collector Lists Damage to Residential, Commercial and Industrial Units

In an affidavit, the Thane District Collector informed the tribunal that a panchanama of the affected area revealed extensive property loss 643 residential properties were partially damaged, which was valued at Rs 1,66,30,100, 39 commercial buildings were completely damaged, 298 commercial buildings were partially damaged. Thus In total, 337 commercial properties suffered damage worth Rs 12,24,43,318.

Industrial Losses Push Total Damage Above ₹37 Crore

Additionally, 15 nearby industrial establishments sustained losses calculated at Rs 22,18,22,000, bringing the overall damage assessment to more than Rs 37 crore.

13 Dead and Compensation Released for Victims’ Families

The Collector’s affidavit also noted that 13 persons lost their lives in the explosion. Legal heirs of 12 deceased victims have been given Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Government Covers Hospitalisation Costs for 63 Seriously Injured

A total of 63 seriously injured victims required hospitalization, with the State Government covering their medical expenses.

MPCB Engages ICT and NEERI for Contamination Assessment

The MPCB had further had also informed the tribunal that it has sought help from the from the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to formulate a methodology to assess the contamination of air, water, and soil following the fire and blast.

An additional affidavit confirmed that ICT Mumbai has been issued a work order, with Rs 38,99,075 allocated for preparing the environmental damage assessment report.

NGT Grants Three-Month Extension for ICT Report

When the tribunal questioned the ICT of the duration that it would require to submit the damage report, the MPCB has informed that it will take a minimum period of three months three months to submit the findings, which the NGT has granted the extension, thus adjourning the hearing to February 16, 2026.

DISH Inquiry Flagged 11 Serious Violations Under Factory Laws

Earlier in June 2025, a detailed inquiry report was filed by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), which had flagged gross violations of factory safety laws, citing severe negligence by the company’s management.

Factory Owner Booked Under IPC 304 and Explosives Act

As per the DISH report, it had found total 11 critical violations under the Factories Act, 1948, and the Maharashtra Factories Rules, 1963. A show-cause notice dated June 14, 2024, was issued to the company, seeking an explanation as to why legal action should not be initiated.

Massive Blast Triggered Multi-Agency Investigation

Meanwhile the police had booked the factory owner Malay Mehta for the charges of Culpable homicide not amounting to murder (IPC Section 304), Offences under the Explosives Act, Explosive Substances Act and Damage to Public Property Act.

Ten Killed on the Spot, Sixty Injured in Explosion

The explosion was so huge that it had killed 10 people on the spot and injured more than 60, triggering a multi-agency investigation and stringent scrutiny of safety practices in the Dombivali MIDC chemical belt.

