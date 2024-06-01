Dombivali Chemical Blast Case: Malay Mehta And His Wife Sent To Magistrate Custody

Chemical Blast In Dombivali | ANI

The crime branch of Thane police produced the couple Malay Mehta and his wife Sneha Mehta, directors of the deadly Dombivli blast Amudan Chemical Company that killed ten people and injured over 60, in Kalyan court on Friday. The court remanded them to magistrate custody after hearing arguments from the prosecution lawyer, defense lawyer, and crime branch officials.

Ashok Koli, Senior Police Inspector at Ulhasnagar Crime Branch, said, "We sought police custody, but the court mentioned that sufficient time has been given to the police machinery. Thereafter, the court pronounced magistrate custody for 14 days." The defense lawyer filed a bail application for Sneha Mehta in Kalyan Session court. The matter will continue on Saturday.

In the Amudham Chemicals factory blast that killed 10 people and left more than 60 injured in Dombivli, Thane crime branch arrested Sneha Mehta, wife of factory owner Malay, on Tuesday. Initially, the police booked a case against Malay Mehta under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 286 (negligent conduct involving explosive substances), 427 (mischief) of the IPC, as well as relevant sections of the Explosive Act 1884, Explosive Substances Act, and Section 4 of the Damage to Public Property Act.

The investigation officer of the Crime Branch of Thane police said that Malay Mehta is a prime accused in the deadly reactor blast in Dombivli MIDC phase 2. He is a chemical engineer by profession and is knowledgeable about the types of chemicals being used in the factory and the precautions that should have been taken. During interrogation, documents revealed that Malay Mehta and his wife are directors of the Amudan Chemical company, while his mother, Malti Mehta, is a shareholder of the company.

Although Kalyan Ambernath Manufacturer Association (KAMA) protested over the disconnection of water and electricity supply at the MIDC office in Dombivli, about 300 members of KAMA participated in the protest. MIDC has issued a closure notice to all owners of chemical factories.

Deven Soni, chairman of KAMA, said, "We have given a memorandum to the MIDC officer demanding not to disconnect the electricity and water supply because a watchman was deployed there. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) is conducting a survey to determine how many companies are operating with hazardous chemicals and recording the information."