 Video: Fire Breaks Out At 2 Companies In Pawne MIDC of Navi Mumbai, Firefighters Reach Spot
Video: Fire Breaks Out At 2 Companies In Pawne MIDC of Navi Mumbai, Firefighters Reach Spot

A major fire has erupted in two companies near Gami Industrial Park of Pawne MIDC in Navi Mumbai. Videos from the spot showed thick black smoke and flames emanating from the engulfed structures.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
Navi Mumbai, February 17: A major fire broke out in the morning hours of Saturday at a chemical factory situated in Pawane MIDC in Navi Mumbai. The fire broke out at Sujan Chemoplast and spread to the surrounding units charring L. Liladhar, a food colouring company. Videos from the spot showed thick black smoke and flames emanating from the engulfed structures.

According to fire brigade, the fire was so big that it engulfed the nearby units though no casualties have been reported from any of the units. "On receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed immediately to control the flames," an official said adding, the actual loss incurred by the units is being ascertained and the reason behind the fire is being investigated.

Major Fire At Pawne MIDC:

Ten fire tenders from Pawane Emergency Response Station and various fire stations such as Rabale MIDC, Shirawane, Koparkhairane, Vashi etc. were pressed into service. There were no reports of injuries or casualties.

