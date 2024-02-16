 Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Borivali; 25-26 Vehicles Gutted (VIDEO)
Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
article-image

A fire broke out at a parking area in Mumbai's Borivali on Friday evening. About 25 to 26 vehicles have been gutted in the fire, according to Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded to the emergency, dispatching three fire tenders to the scene to contain the rapidly spreading fire.

Watch the video below

Visuals of the fire showed chaotic scenes as the fire tenders arrived swiftly to initiate firefighting operations. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear at this point.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

