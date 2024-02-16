Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Borivali; 25-26 Vehicles Gutted (VIDEO)

A fire broke out at a parking area in Mumbai's Borivali on Friday evening. About 25 to 26 vehicles have been gutted in the fire, according to Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded to the emergency, dispatching three fire tenders to the scene to contain the rapidly spreading fire.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A fire broke out in vehicles parked in the parking lot in Mumbai's Borivali area. More than 18 vehicles parked in the parking lot suddenly caught fire. As soon as the information about the fire was received, 3 fire tenders reached the spot and started… pic.twitter.com/jPkLD10APo — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

Visuals of the fire showed chaotic scenes as the fire tenders arrived swiftly to initiate firefighting operations. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear at this point.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.