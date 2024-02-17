 Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Tarapur MIDC After Sudden Explosion In Palghar; Visuals Surface
Fire Brigade teams have rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 01:31 PM IST
Maharashtra: Massive fire broke out in Tarapur MIDC, Palghar. The fire broke out after a sudden explosion. The extent of property damage is not known yet. Fire Brigade teams have rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. No injuries reported yet.

This is not the first time that such a massive fire was reported at Tarapur MIDC. In 2021, a chemical tanker kept outside Sinay Company in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC area in Palghar district had caught fire that spread to plastic pipes kept there.

This is breaking news. more details awaited.

