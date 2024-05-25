Dombivali Blast: Mother-Son Duo, Owners Of Amudan Chemicals Pvt Ltd Held From Nashik |

Thane: The Thane police on Friday detained both the owners of the Amudan Chemicals Pvt Ltd from Nashik.

Though they are residents of Mumbai, Malati P Mehta was caught from Nashik, while her son Malay P Mehta, 38, was picked up from his hideout in Thane, Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere said.

Both Owners Currently Being Interrogated

He said that both were detained by the Crime Branch teams, are currently being interrogated and after their exact role is established, will be arrested and handed over to the Manpada police station which is probing the case.

Both Booked Under Several Charges

The mother-son duo has been booked under various charges, including the IPC's Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other laws like the Explosives Act, 1884, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Damage to Public Property Act.