 Dombivali Blast CCTV Video: Footage Shows Exact Moment Of Boiler Explosion, Locals Run For Life; Watch
Dombivali Blast CCTV Video: Footage Shows Exact Moment Of Boiler Explosion, Locals Run For Life; Watch

A fresh CCTV footage has surfaced on the internet that shows the moment when the incident of the Dombivali boiler blast occurred yesterday. Visuals show footage from various areas where people can be seen running for life after the massive explosion.

Updated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 09:23 AM IST
Thane: In a tragic incident, at least eight people were killed and many were critical among 64 injured, in a massive explosion at a chemical factory in the Dombivli MIDC complex on Thursday afternoon. The explosion is attributed to a boiler blast at a chemical factory named the Amudan Chemicals Pvt Ltd, which manufactures basic chemicals.

Footage Shows Moments Of Blast In Dombivali

The impact of the blast was so high that workers in four neighbouring factories were also injured. Other factories which suffered damage included Omega Fine, Saptavarne, Deccan Colour & Chemicals Pvt Ltd and Cosmo Co. Windows of residential buildings nearby were also shattered.

The injured were rushed by the fire brigade and police to nearby hospitals like Neptune, Mamata, Aurindam, Gajanan, AIMS, Ashirwad, Shivam, Icon and Shastri Nagar government hospitals.

CM Announces Aid To Families Affected

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also visited the fire spot hours after the incident. He directed the district collector of Thane to conduct a high-level inquiry and initiate stern action against culprits in the Dombivali MIDC industrial blast case.

Shinde announced an aid of Rs 5 Lakh to the kin of the deceased ones in the tragic incident. He also stated that the inquiry will be done whether industrial safety units have done their job of safety audit from time to time or not.

“No compromise will be done with the life of people,” the chief minister told journalists. “We have decided to shift hazardous companies outside human colonies. We suggest hazardous companies change their line of business. We can run IT and engineering companies here in the MIDC.”

“Compensation worth Rs 5 lakh will be given to kin of deceased families from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and free treatment will be given to injured. Section of culpable homicide will be slapped on the culprits” Shinde added.

