Tension In Bhiwandi As Road-Widening Drive Begins; Youth Waves Black Flag At MP’s Convoy

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation on Monday launched its major road-widening project from Anjur Phata to Kalyan Naka under heavy police deployment, triggering tension across the city. The nearly 2-km stretch is being expanded from 24 metres to 36 metres to ease traffic congestion and facilitate Metro Line-5 works.

Demolition of Structures Begins

Demolition teams, accompanied by police personnel, began removing structures with JCB machines early in the morning. By evening, several shops had been demolished, while others voluntarily cleared their premises to avoid sudden damage.

Youth Protests With Black Flag at Dhamankar Naka

However, the action sparked a dramatic moment in the evening at Dhamankar Naka, where a lone youth staged a protest. As MP Suresh Mhatre, popularly known as Balya Mama, was on his way to attend a programme, the youth suddenly rushed in front of the convoy, waved a black flag, and shouted, “We Want Justice.”

The unexpected protest halted the MP’s convoy. In the commotion that followed, the youth was pulled aside, and supporters of the MP were allegedly seen assaulting him. So far, police have not reported any action or arrests in connection with the incident.

Mixed Reactions Over Compensation and TDR Rates

The demolition drive has drawn mixed reactions from residents. Many are demanding compensation on par with redevelopment norms in Mumbai, arguing that the offered TDR rate of ₹300 per sq ft is inadequate compared to the actual market value of their properties. Several locals also expressed displeasure over the silence of their elected representatives amid rising concerns.