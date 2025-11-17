Mumbai Crime: 39-Year-Old Man Bludgeoned To Death Inside Girgaum Office; VP Road Police Arrest Accused

39-year-old man murdered inside Girgaum office; one arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 39-year-old man was brutally murdered inside an office premises in Girgaum late on November 17. The VP Road Police have registered an FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Murder Occurred at Sentek Coated Steels Pvt. Ltd.

The incident occurred between 1:00 am and 1:30 am at Sentek Coated Steels Pvt. Ltd., First Floor, Building No. 13, Khetwadi 7th Lane, Girgaum, Mumbai. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Hajaji Choudhary (39), resident of Bhataram, Taluka Dhanora, District Banaskantha, Gujarat.

Accused and Victim Lived in Same Office Premises

The accused Suraj Sanjay Mandal (22) has been arrested by police. Both the deceased and the accused were staying at the same office premises. During the intervening night, for reasons yet unknown, the accused allegedly assaulted Ramesh Choudhary using a wooden stool and a fire extinguisher, causing his death on the spot.

Also Watch:

VP Road Police Probe Motive Behind Killing

VP Road Police have taken the accused into custody and further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the murder.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/