 Mumbai Crime: 2 Navy Establishment Workers Questioned For Hoax Terror Threat Call Made Under Influence Of Alcohol
The Mumbai Police on Sunday interrogated two employees attached to Naval establishments after they allegedly made a hoax threat call to the police control room while intoxicated. The caller had claimed that he overheard another man discussing a possible terror attack on a Naval facility and asking about Naval Warships.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police question two Naval dockyard employees for making a hoax terror threat call while intoxicated | Representational Image

Police Alerted After Alarming Control Room Call

As soon as the Mumbai police control room received the alarming call, officials immediately alerted local police units. The caller also shared a second mobile number, saying the individual using that number was the one who mentioned the alleged threat.

Police traced and detained the second man for questioning. During the interrogation, officers learnt that both men were together on Saturday night, prompting police to bring the first caller in for questioning as well.

Men Were Drinking Before Call Was Made

According to police, the two men had met at a country liquor bar in Fort. They were identified as Jahangir Shaikh (52), a resident of Ganesh Murthy Nagar in Cuffe Parade, and Suresh Pilla (32), who lived in a dormitory in Cuffe Parade and hails from Visakhapatnam. While drinking, Shaikh is said to have called the control room and passed on Pilla’s number to support his claim.

Police Verify Intent Behind Hoax Call

“Both individuals work at the dockyard. They have been questioned, and further investigation is underway,” a police officer said. Police believe the call was made under the influence of alcohol and are verifying whether any malicious intent was involved.

