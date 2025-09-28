 Mumbai Bomb Threat: Dadar Railway Station Searched After Hoax Call, No Explosives Found
Mumbai Bomb Threat: Dadar Railway Station Searched After Hoax Call, No Explosives Found

The caller claimed that a bomb had been planted at Dadar Railway Station which is one of the city’s busiest railway stations. The threat created panic and the police swung into action and initiated a search operation at the railway station.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Dadar railway station | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, September 28: Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Police Station received a bomb threat on Sunday (September 28). The caller claimed that a bomb had been planted at Dadar Railway Station which is one of the busiest railway stations in the city. The threat created panic and the police swung into action, initiating a search operation at the railway station.

Mumbai Police along with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the bomb disposal squad quickly reached the station and conducted a thorough search of the platforms, waiting areas and surrounding areas. After several hours of inspection, the authorities confirmed that no suspicious objects or explosives were found.

Police Action and Investigation

A case has been registered at Shivaji Park Police Station under relevant sections for sending a hoax bomb threat. Mumbai Police stated that they are actively working to trace and identify the caller responsible for the alarming message.

So far, initial investigations suggest that it appears to be a hoax call, but police have urged commuters and the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

Mumbai Police told ANI, "Mumbai's Shivaji Park police station received a bomb threat, claiming a bomb had been planted at Dadar railway station. Police, along with the GRP and bomb squad, searched the station and surrounding areas, but found no suspicious objects. A case has been registered, and police are working to locate the caller. It initially appears to be a hoax call."

Safety Measures at Mumbai Railway Stations

The incident has highlighted the importance of security at major railway stations like Dadar, which serves thousands of daily commuters. Mumbai Police, in coordination with GRP, has regularly conducted security drills and bomb threat simulations to ensure swift action in emergencies.

Authorities also reminded the public to avoid spreading unverified information on social media during such incidents, as false reports can create panic and disrupt train operations.

Mumbai Police have assured that all necessary precautions will be in place while the investigation continues.

