'We Will Find A Solution Within Constitutional Limits': CM Devendra Fadnavis On Maratha Quota Protest |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday strongly reacted to the ongoing agitation by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange, who is currently leading a protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan along with thousands of supporters.

Govt Committed to Constitutional Solution

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Fadnavis underlined that the government is committed to finding a solution to the Maratha quota demand, but strictly within the framework of the Constitution. He categorically rejected any attempt to create conflict between communities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“We will never accept nor encourage a situation where two communities are pitted against each other. Politics can go to hell, but creating discord in society is not part of our principles. Today, the Maratha community already has 10% reservation which has been upheld. The demand is how it should be granted — through OBC or separately — and that will be decided only within constitutional limits,” Fadnavis said.

No Decisions Under Pressure

The Chief Minister stressed that satisfying one group at the cost of another could not be the government’s approach. “Our effort is to find a solution that satisfies all. If we take decisions under pressure and they don’t stand the test of law, it will only backfire tomorrow. Therefore, any solution must be sustainable and constitutional,” he added.

Steps Taken Since 2014

Fadnavis also reminded that since 2014, it was the BJP-Shiv Sena governments led by him and later by Eknath Shinde that had taken the most decisions in the interest of the Maratha community.

“The first quota was given during my tenure, and later again under Shinde’s leadership. We strengthened the Annasaheb Patil Financial Development Corporation, created jobs for over 1.5 lakh entrepreneurs, and launched ‘SARTHI’ which helped Maratha youth increase their share in MPSC and UPSC. We also started the Bhausaheb Deshmukh subsistence allowance, hostel facilities, fee concessions, and support for higher education abroad. All these initiatives for education and employment happened under our government,” he said.

Lasting Justice, Not Temporary Relief

Reaffirming his government’s stand, Fadnavis said, “The state will never accept a situation where communities are made to fight with each other. Our responsibility is to ensure lasting justice within the framework of law, not temporary relief that collapses later.”

Mediation Efforts Continue

Meanwhile, government efforts are underway to mediate with Jarange and other Maratha protesters, with the Cabinet Sub-Committee and Justice Sandip Shinde panel continuing discussions.