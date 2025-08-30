 'We Will Find A Solution Within Constitutional Limits': CM Devendra Fadnavis On Maratha Quota Protest
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'We Will Find A Solution Within Constitutional Limits': CM Devendra Fadnavis On Maratha Quota Protest

'We Will Find A Solution Within Constitutional Limits': CM Devendra Fadnavis On Maratha Quota Protest

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Fadnavis underlined that the government is committed to finding a solution to the Maratha quota demand, but strictly within the framework of the Constitution. He categorically rejected any attempt to create conflict between communities.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
'We Will Find A Solution Within Constitutional Limits': CM Devendra Fadnavis On Maratha Quota Protest |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday strongly reacted to the ongoing agitation by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange, who is currently leading a protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan along with thousands of supporters.

Govt Committed to Constitutional Solution

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Fadnavis underlined that the government is committed to finding a solution to the Maratha quota demand, but strictly within the framework of the Constitution. He categorically rejected any attempt to create conflict between communities.

“We will never accept nor encourage a situation where two communities are pitted against each other. Politics can go to hell, but creating discord in society is not part of our principles. Today, the Maratha community already has 10% reservation which has been upheld. The demand is how it should be granted — through OBC or separately — and that will be decided only within constitutional limits,” Fadnavis said.

FPJ Shorts
Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja, Holds Key Political Meetings In Mumbai
Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja, Holds Key Political Meetings In Mumbai
Thane Shocker: Severed Head Of Unidentified Woman Found In Bhiwandi Creek, Murder Suspected
Thane Shocker: Severed Head Of Unidentified Woman Found In Bhiwandi Creek, Murder Suspected
Cricket x Football: Yuzvendra Chahal Attends Manchester United Vs Burnley Match At Old Trafford As The Red Devils Win A Thrilling Encounter 
Cricket x Football: Yuzvendra Chahal Attends Manchester United Vs Burnley Match At Old Trafford As The Red Devils Win A Thrilling Encounter 
Assam Govt Suspends Nagaon Central Jail Superintendent Mukul Bhuyan After Surprise Inspection
Assam Govt Suspends Nagaon Central Jail Superintendent Mukul Bhuyan After Surprise Inspection

No Decisions Under Pressure

The Chief Minister stressed that satisfying one group at the cost of another could not be the government’s approach. “Our effort is to find a solution that satisfies all. If we take decisions under pressure and they don’t stand the test of law, it will only backfire tomorrow. Therefore, any solution must be sustainable and constitutional,” he added.

Steps Taken Since 2014

Fadnavis also reminded that since 2014, it was the BJP-Shiv Sena governments led by him and later by Eknath Shinde that had taken the most decisions in the interest of the Maratha community.

“The first quota was given during my tenure, and later again under Shinde’s leadership. We strengthened the Annasaheb Patil Financial Development Corporation, created jobs for over 1.5 lakh entrepreneurs, and launched ‘SARTHI’ which helped Maratha youth increase their share in MPSC and UPSC. We also started the Bhausaheb Deshmukh subsistence allowance, hostel facilities, fee concessions, and support for higher education abroad. All these initiatives for education and employment happened under our government,” he said.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Maratha Sakal Samaj Reopens Community Kitchen To Feed 35,000+ Protestors
article-image

Lasting Justice, Not Temporary Relief

Reaffirming his government’s stand, Fadnavis said, “The state will never accept a situation where communities are made to fight with each other. Our responsibility is to ensure lasting justice within the framework of law, not temporary relief that collapses later.”

Mediation Efforts Continue

Meanwhile, government efforts are underway to mediate with Jarange and other Maratha protesters, with the Cabinet Sub-Committee and Justice Sandip Shinde panel continuing discussions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja, Holds Key Political Meetings In Mumbai

Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja, Holds Key Political Meetings In Mumbai

Thane Shocker: Severed Head Of Unidentified Woman Found In Bhiwandi Creek, Murder Suspected

Thane Shocker: Severed Head Of Unidentified Woman Found In Bhiwandi Creek, Murder Suspected

Mumbai News: Chitra Wagh Effigy Sparks Tensions At Maratha Quota Protest

Mumbai News: Chitra Wagh Effigy Sparks Tensions At Maratha Quota Protest

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Seeks Criminal Action Against BMC Officials Over Ganpati Idols In Garbage...

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Seeks Criminal Action Against BMC Officials Over Ganpati Idols In Garbage...

'We Will Find A Solution Within Constitutional Limits': CM Devendra Fadnavis On Maratha Quota...

'We Will Find A Solution Within Constitutional Limits': CM Devendra Fadnavis On Maratha Quota...