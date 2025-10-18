IndiGo To Fly India's First A321XLR From Mumbai To Athens From January 2026; To Become The Only Airline To Fly Directly To Greece

IndiGo | File Pic (Representation Image)

Mumbai: IndiGo will operate India’s first Airbus A321XLR aircraft between Mumbai and Athens from January 23, becoming the only airline to fly directly from India to Greece. The airline is set to foray into long-range narrowbody operations with its first extra long range aircraft.

India’s largest airline according to marketshare, IndiGo, announced on Friday its thrice weekly direct flights to Athens from Mumbai and Delhi from January 23 and 24 respectively. The inaugural flight on India's first A321XLR, 6E-1903, will be operated from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on January 23 at 9.50am and reach Athens at 2.15pm local time. The return flight 6E-1904 will depart at 3.25pm and reach Mumbai at 2am the next day.

Similarly, Delhi-Athens route’s first flight 6E-1901 will depart on January 24 at 9.10am and reach Athens at 2.25pm while the return flight 6E-1902 will depart at 4pm and reach Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 3.10am the next day.

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of IndiGo, said, "This momentous development marks the beginning of a new era for IndiGo's long-range narrow body operations, making us the only Indian carrier offering direct connectivity between India and Greece. With the induction of the A321XLR aircraft into our fleet, IndiGo will increasingly be able to operate deeper into Europe while maintaining the cost efficiency and operational reliability that have long defined our service."

The Airbus A321XLR is a next-generation narrow-body aircraft with a range of up to 8,700km, which will enable IndiGo to operate non-stop flights from India to Southern Europe while maintaining its USP of cost efficiency. This aircraft will feature 12 IndiGoStretch seats in a 2X2 configuration with a generous 44-inch seat pitch and a 6-inch recline along with 183 economy class seats offering a 31-inch seat pitch and 5-inch recline.

IndiGo has partnered with Bluebox to offer next-generation digital inflight experience on its A321XLRs. It enables customers to enjoy a wide range of entertainment on their personal devices including popular Indian and Hollywood films, TV shows, games, anime, and animated series. Complimentary hot meals and beverages inspired by local and global flavours will be served to all customers on this route according to the airline.

